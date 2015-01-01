पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जायजा:मगनरेगा तहत चल रहे कार्यों का लिया जायजा

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

ग्रामीण विकास व पंचायत विभाग के अधीन गांवों में चल रहे विकास कार्यों का संयुक्त विकास कमिश्नर नीलिमा ने चैकिंग की। उन्होंने ब्लाॅक कपूरथला में पड़ते गांव आरियावाल में मनरेगा स्कीम के तहत चल रहे कार्यों का भी जायजा लिया। इस मौके गांव के सरपंच गुरप्रीत गोपी व पंचायत मेंबरों ने संयुक्त विकास कमिश्नर को बताया कि मगनरेगा के तहत गांव में वित्तीय साल दौरान पार्क, छप्पड़ की सफाई, कैटल शेड के कार्य करवाए गए हैं। इन कार्यों से जहां गांव का वातावरण शुद्ध हुआ है वहीं गांव के गरीब लोगों को कैटल शैड बनने के साथ उनकी आमदन में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि मगनरेगा के तहत अधिकाधिक लोगों को काम दिया जाए। इस मौके पर एडीसी (विकास) सुरिंदर पाल आंगरा, स्टेट प्रोजेक्ट कोआर्डिनेटर पंजाब रजनी मड़िया, पंचायती राज के एक्सईएन संदीप श्रीधर, बीडीपीओ अमरजीत सिंह, राजेश राय, विशाल अरोड़ा, अनि सिंगला, सुनीश चौधरी, अमन, विक्रांत अरोड़ा, सुरजीत कुमार, जसपाल सिंह, कृपाल सिंह, रानी, सरदूल सिंह मौजूद थे।

