मारपीट कर लूट:करियाना व्यापारी से लुटेरों ने की मारपीट, नकदी और चेन छीनी

कपूरथला5 घंटे पहले
साेमवार बाद दोपहर कोटों चौक से शहरिया मोहल्ला की और उगराही के लिए जा रहे करियाना व्यापारी को 7-8 लुटेरों ने रोक लिया। लुटेरे ने जो कुछ भी है, हवाले करने को कहा। जब विरोध किया तो हमला कर बुरी तरह पीट डाला और बैग से नकदी और गले में पहनी सोने की चेन छीनकर फरार हो गए। करण शर्मा के पिता सुखजिंदर शर्मा ने बताया कि उसका बेटा करियाने का होलसेल का काम करता है और सामान सप्लाई करने के बाद दोपहर को उगराही के लिए बाइक पर निकलता है।

सोमवार बाद दोपहर जब वह उगराही के लिए शहरियां मोहल्ले की ओर मुड़ा तो 7-8 लुटेरे ने उसे रोककर जो कुछ है, हवाले करने काे कहा। जब बेटे ने विराेध किया तो लुटेरों ने उसपर लाठियों से प्रहार करने शुरू कर दिए। जब वह गिर गया तो बाइक पर रखा बैग, जिसमें नकदी थी ओर गले से चेन छीनकर भाग गए।

सूचना मिलते ही वह परिजनों के साथ मौके पर पहुंचा और बेटे को इलाज के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। थाना सिटी के एसआई अमन नाहर ने कहा कि सिविल अस्पताल से मिली एमएलआर के आधार पर जख्मी के बयान लेने पहुंचे तो वह एक्सरे और स्कैनिंग करवाने के लिए जा रहा था। घायल के बयान मंगलवार को कलमबंद किए जाएंगे। उपरांत कोई कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यदि लूट की घटना सामने आई तो क्षेत्र में लगे सीसीटीवी खंगाले जाएंगे।

