उद्घाटन:शेखूपुर में 1.82 करोड़ रुपए के विकास कार्य शुरू, इंटरमीडिएट पंपिंग स्टेशन का किया उद्घाटन

कपूरथला5 घंटे पहले
विधायक राणा गुरजीत सिंह ने शेखूपुर में 1 करोड़ 82 लाख रुपए के विकास कार्यों की शुरुआत करवाई। इसमें मुख्य तौर पर 102.35 लाख रुपए की लागत से तैयार किया इंटरमीडिऐट पंपिंग स्टेशन का उद्घाटन भी शामिल है। राणा ने बताया कि शहर, विशेष कर नगर निगम के अंतर्गत आते क्षेत्रों में विकास कार्यों को युद्ध स्तर पर करवाया जा रहा है। पंजाब सरकार की ओर से शहर के विकास के तहत 100 फीसदी मूलभूत सहूलतें मुहैया करवाने के लिए पीने वाले पानी, सीवरेज, लाइटों के अलावा अन्य काम शुरू किए गए हैं।

साल 2021 को पंजाब सरकार की ओर से विकास वर्ष के तौर पर मनाया जा रहा है। जिस तहत स्मार्ट विलेज व अर्बन विकास मिशन जैसी योजनाओं की शुरुआत की गई है। इस अवसर पर जिला योजना बोर्ड के चेयरमैन अनुप कल्हन, मार्केट कमेटी के उप-चेयरमैन राजिंदर कौड़ा, नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन मनोज भसीन, नरिंदर मंसू, दारा राम, दीप सिंह, सरवण भट्‌टी, दीपक सलवान, विकास शर्मा, गोपाल, मास्टर अशोक कुमार, राजेश कुमार, तरसेम लाल, परगन सिंह राजू, प्रेम अटवाल, रवि गोयल, राहुल मंसू आदि समेत कई लोग भी मौजूद थे।

भगत सिंह चौक से फव्वारा चौक तक बनने वाली सड़क का काम शुरू करवाया
राणा ने 64 लाख रुपए की लागत से भगत सिंह चौक से फव्वारा चौक तक बनने वाली सड़क का भी काम शुरू करवाया। इसके अलावा शेखूपुर में क्षतिग्रस्त सीवरेज की मरम्मत का काम भी 17 लाख रुपए की लागत से किया जाएगा। उन्होंने पार्षदों और स्थानीय लोगों को कहा कि वह काम की गुणवत्ता यकीनी बनाने के लिए निगरान की भूमिका निभाएं।

