कोरोना से मौत:जिले में कोरोना से साबूवाल की महिला की मौत

कपूरथला4 घंटे पहले
जिले में शुक्रवार को एक और कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की मौत हो गई। मृतक महिला (49) गांव साबूवाल की रहने वाली थी। इससे जिले में मरने वालों की संख्या 169 हो गई है। जिले में 12 और नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं। पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 5 कपूरथला व एक मरीज जालंधर से पॉजिटिव आया है। अब तक जिले में कोरोना पाजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4133 पहुंच गई है। 3858 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में 105 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। शुक्रवार को 22 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी देकर घर भेज दिया गया। यह जानकारी सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने दी।

सेहत विभाग ने 832 नए संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल
एपीडीमोलोजिस्ट डाॅ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने वीरवार को जिले से 832 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए। सभी सेंपलों की रिपोर्ट शुक्रवार देर शाम आने की संभावना है। वहीं 403 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है।

