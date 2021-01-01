पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:बर्ड फ्लू के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा के मापदंड अपनाए जा रहे : डॉ. जैरथ

कपूरथला6 घंटे पहले
वेबिनार में भाग लेते सीनियर प्रोफेसर डॉ. बितापी सी. सिन्हा, साइंस सिटी की डायरेक्टर जनरल डॉ. नीलिमा जेरथ व अन्य।
  • साइंस सिटी में जलगाह दिवस के मौके पर वेबिनार, 200 से अधिक विद्यार्थियों और अध्यापकों ने लिया भाग

विश्व जलगाह दिवस के मौके पर साइंस सिटी की ओर से वेबिनार का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान पंजाब के अलग-अलग विद्यक संस्थाओं से 200 से अधिक विद्यार्थियों और अध्यापकों ने भाग लिया। भारतीय जंगली जीव संस्था देहरादून की सीनियर प्रोफेसर डॉ. बितापी सी. सिन्हा ने जलगाहों की संभाल संबंधी विशेष लेक्चर से विद्यार्थियों को संबोधित करते हुए बताया कि जलगाहों की हमारी जिंदगी में बहुत अहम भूमिका है। जलगाह धरती के 0.5 रकबे पर फैली हुई हैं। इनमें जीवों की 10 फीसदी प्रजातियां रहती हैं। जलगाह ज्यादातर ताजा और पीने योग्य पानी को जमा करके रखती है।

इसके अलावा वह कुदरती तौर पर पानी को साफ भी करती है। हमारे द्वारा अंधाधुंध की जा रही जंगलों की कटाई और प्रदूषण के कारण जलगाह का पीने योग्य ताजा पानी और पर्यावरण खतरे में है। इसलिए इन्हें बचाने के लिए तुरंत कदम उठाए जाने चाहिए।

राज्य की केशोपुर, नंगल और ब्यास समेत 6 जलगाहों को राष्ट्रीय स्तर की जलगाहें घोषित किया जा चुका

साइंस सिटी की डायरेक्टर जनरल डॉ. नीलिमा जैरथ ने कहा कि जलगाह जैविक विभिन्नता खास कर प्रवासी पक्षियों का अहम स्त्रोत है। इनकी संभाल सही ढंग से होनी चाहिए। वह पंजाब की जलगाहों पर 1988 से काम कर रहे हैं। 1987 में हरिके जलगाह को संभालने की पहल की गई थी। हरिके को 1990, रोपड़ और कांजली को 2000 में रामसर संधी अधीन मान्यता दी गई थी।

उन्होंने बताया कि अब रामसर संधी के अधीन पंजाब की केशोपुर, नंगल और ब्यास समेत 6 जलगाहों को राष्ट्रीय स्तर की जलगाहें घोषित की गईं है। बर्ड फ्लू के मद्देनजर पंजाब में जंगलात और जंगली जीव विभाग की ओर से सुरक्षा के मापदंडों को अपनाया जा रहा है। साइंस सिटी के डायरेक्टर डॉ. राजेश ग्रोवर ने कहा कि जलगाहों की संभाल करनी जरूरी हो गई है। यदि हमने अब भी देरी की तो फिर बहुत ज्यादा देर हो जाएगी। जलगाहें सूखने और मानव गतिविधियां जैसे गैर-योजनात्मिक शहरीकरण, खेतीबाड़ी विकास, उद्योगों के बढ़ने, निर्माण और सफाई का प्रबंध न होने कारण लंबे समय से पर्यावरण का नुकसान हो रहा है।

