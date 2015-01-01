पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नियुक्ती:शिंगारा सिंह सर्कल कोतवाली एससी विंग के प्रधान नियुक्त

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिरोमणि अकाली दल के पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री और सदस्य कोर कमेटी व अनुसूचित जाति विंग के राष्ट्रीय प्रधान गुलजार सिंह राणिके और एससी विंग पंजाब दोआबा जोन के प्रधान जत्थेदार दर्शन सिंह कोट करार खां की ओर से हलका इंचार्ज एडवोकेट परमजीत सिंह पम्मा की सहमति से पूर्व ब्लॉक समिति के सदस्य शिंगारा सिंह को सर्कल कोतवाली एससी विंग का प्रधान नियुक्त किया गया। शिंगारा सिंह को नियुक्ति-पत्र देते हुए एडवोकेट परमजीत सिंह ने कहा कि शिंगारा सिंह शिरोमणि अकाली दल के बहुत ही मेहनती और ईमानदार नेता है।

नवनियुक्त सर्कल कोतवाली एससी विंग प्रधान शिंगारा सिंह ने कहा कि पार्टी की ओर से जो उनकी कार्यगुजारी से खुश होकर जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है, वह यह जिम्मेवारी पूरी ईमानदारी व तनदेही से निभाएंगे। इस अवसर पर महिंदर सिंह मेजरवाल, सतनाम सिंह बाजवा, हरजिंदर सिंह बुधोवाल, सुखजिंदर सिंह, बलबीर सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह भीला, विजय कुमार मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें