बयान:समाज विरोधी तत्वों के खिलाफ मुहिम में शिवसेना देगी साथ : कटारिया

कपूरथला24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला पुलिस प्रशासन समाज विरोधी तत्वों के खिलाफ जो भी मुहिम चलाएगा, शिवसेना (बाल ठाकरे) सहयोग करेगी। उक्त बात शिवसेना पंजाब के वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष जगदीश कटारिया व स्थानीय वरिष्ठ नेता इन्द्रपाल मनंचदा ने कही। कटारिया ने कहा कि देश व समाज विरोधी तत्वों पर शिकंजा कसना देशभक्ति व सच्ची मानव सेवा का हिस्सा ही नहीं बल्कि लोकतंत्र प्रेमियों व अमन पसंद लोगों के लिए खुशी की बात है।

उम्मीद है कि पुलिस प्रशासन जिले को अपराध व नशा मुक्त बनाने में तेजी से आगे बढ़ेगा। उन्होंने नवनियुक्त एसएसपी कंवरदीप कौर को देश, कानून व लोक हित में किसी भी मिशन में सुरक्षित, सफल व सम्मानित रहने की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। इस मौके पर शिवसेना के युवा नेता योगेश सोनी, शुभम शर्मा व संदीप कश्यप (मोनू) भी उपस्थित थे।

