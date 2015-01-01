पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रकाशोत्सव:551वें प्रकाशोत्सव पर गुरुद्वारा संतघाट साहिब में होगा शुक्राना समागम, श्री मूलमंत्र अस्थान की चौथी मंजिल का लैंटर डाला

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • दो साल पहले 18 अक्टूबर काे रखा था नींव पत्थर

ऐतिहासिक गुरुद्वारा श्री संतघाट साहिब में शिरोमणि कमेटी के सहयोग से श्री गुरु नानक निष्काम सेवक जत्था बरमिंघम यूके के प्रभारी भाई महिंद्र सिंह बरमिंघम यूके और कारसेवा किला आनंदगढ़ साहिब श्री आनंदपुर साहिब वालों ने मौजूदा मुखी बाबा सुच्चा सिंह की अध्यक्षता में और बाबा सतनाम सिंह के नेतृत्व में “इक ओंकार श्री मूल मंत्र अस्थान’ की चौथी मंजिल के लैंटर डाले गए। अब इसकी तैयारी अंतिम चरण पर है। पांचवीं मंजिल पर गुबंद सजेगा। मूलमंत्र अस्थान का नींव पत्थर 18 अक्टूबर 2018 को एसजीपीसी प्रधान गोबिंद सिंह लौंगोवाल ने रखा था।

इधर, गुरु नानक देव जी के 551वें प्रकाशोत्सव पर 28 से 30 नवंबर तक गुरुद्वारा संतघाट साहिब के पास पवित्र वेईं में शुक्राना समागम करवाया जा रहा है। समागम में लाखाे श्रद्धालू शामिल होंगे। गुरु नानक निष्काम सेवक जत्था बरमिंघम यूके के नेता भाई इंद्रजीत सिंह बिट्‌टू और बाबा सतनाम सिंह गिला आनंदगढ़ साहिब ने कहा कि गुरु नानक देव जी के 551वें प्रकाशोत्सव पर 28 से 30 नवंबर तक गुरुद्वारा संतघाट साहिब के पास वेईं में शुक्राना समागम करवाया जा रहा है। इसका देश-विदेश में सीधा प्रसारण किया जाएगा। प्रकाशोत्सव की खुशी में 25 नवंबर से 1 दिसंबर तक एक सप्ताह गुरु के अटूट लंगर लगाए जाएंगे। मूलमंत्र अस्थान के पास गुरुद्वारा संतघाट साहिब की नवनिर्माण किए गुरुद्वारा साहिब में 28 नवंबर की सुबह श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब शुरू होंगे। भोग 30 नवंबर की सुबह डाले जाएंगे। इस अवसर पर भाई इंद्रजीत सिंह बिट्‌टू यूके, भाई सोमा सिंह, प्रिंसीपल सुखविंदर सिंह, कुलदीप सिंह, जीत सिंह, बाबा खड़क सिंह, भाई दिलबाग सिंह रब्ब, गुरकरण सिंह, भाई मन्ना सिंह, हरबंस सिंह, पाल सिंह व नंबरदार सुरिंद्रपाल सिंह आदि ने शिरकत की।

