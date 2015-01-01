पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध शराब:शहर में हो रही गांजे की तस्करी, युवक से चार किलो गांजा पकड़ा, लुधियाना से लेकर आया था

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
अवैध शराब, डोडे और चूरापोस्त के साथ शहर में अब गांजे की तस्करी भी होने लगी है। पुलिस ने गांव रजापुर के पास पैदल आ रहे युवक को रोका तो उसने पुलिस के सामने लिफाफा खेत में फेंक दिया। खुद भागने लगा। पुलिस ने पीछा कर पकड़ा तो वह तस्कर निकला। लिफाफे की जांच की तो उसमें से 4 किलो गांजा निकला। पुलिस के मुताबिक गांजे की कीमत 60 हजार से अधिक है। वह तस्कर लुधियाना से गांजा लाकर कपूरथला में प्रवासी मजदूरों को सप्लाई करता था। उसके संपर्क में कौन-कौन थे, पुलिस अभी पूछताछ कर रही है। पुलिस को तस्कर से बड़ा खुलासा होने की संभावना है।

थाना सदर के एएसआई पूरन चंद ने बताया कि वह श्मशानघाट रजापुर के पास मौजूद थे। इसी दौरान पुलिस को एक युवक पैदल आता हुए दिखाई दिया। पूछताछ में युवक ने माना कि वह तस्कर है। यह गांजा लेकर वह लुधियाना से आया था। तस्कर की पहचान अजय कुमार निवासी प्रेम नगर लुधियाना के रूप में हुई। तस्कर यह गांजा किसे सप्लाई करने आया था, उनके संपर्क में कौन कौन लोग थे। इसका पता लगाने के लिए पुलिस तस्कर से पूछताछ कर रही है। सब इंस्पेक्टर जसवंत सिंह ने बताया कि तस्कर से पूछताछ में खुलासा हुआ है कि वह गांजा की खेप लुधियाना रेलवे स्टेशन से लेकर आता है। बाद में उसे कपूरथला में प्रवासी मजदूरों को सप्लाई करता है। अब भी वह यहां खेप पहुंचाने आया था। गांजा प्रवासी मजदूरों को कितने रेट पर देता था, इसका पता लगाने के लिए पुलिस तस्कर से पूछताछ कर रही है।

