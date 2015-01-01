पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:पहाड़ों में बर्फबारी से ठंड बढ़ी, फसल पर जमी ओस की परत

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
  • रात का तापमान 25 डिग्री से लुढ़ककर 10 से 12 डिग्री सैल्सियस पहुंचा, लोग गर्म कपड़े खरीद रहे

गत एक सप्ताह से जम्मू-कश्मीर और हिमाचल में बर्फबारी के चलते ठंड का असर पंजाब में भी पड़ा है। इससे तापमान 25 डिग्री से लुढ़ककर रात का तापमान 10 से 12 डिग्री सैल्सियस तथा दिन का 16 से 18 के बीच हो गया है। ठंड बढ़ने से गर्म कपड़ों और वस्तुओं की मांग एकदम बढ़ गई है। किसानों के मुताबिक रात को पड़ा पारा अगेती गेहूं की फसल के लिए रामबाण साबित होगा। इससे सिंचाई की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी।

अगेती गेहूं की फसल के लिए ओस होगी फायदेमंद, सिंचाई के लिए पानी की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी

कपूरथला में 7 महीने बाद रविवार को माल राेड, सदर बाजार, सुल्तानपुर रोड में संडे बाजार लगे और लोगों ने गर्म कपड़ों की खरीदो-फरोखत की। लॉकडाउन के चलते संडे बाजार नहीं लग रहे थे। रविवार को लोगों ने गर्म कपड़े की जमकर खरीदारी की।

किसान दलेर सिंह, बचित्र सिंह, फुम्मन सिंह, मान सिंह सभी निवासी धम्म व प्यारा सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह, काला सिंह, निरंजन सिंह निवासी कोकलपुर ने बताया कि रात को पहली बार सर्द ऋतु का पारा पड़ा और खेत में पारे की तह जम गई, जो अगेती फसल के लिए रामबाण साबित होगी। लगातार पारा पड़ने से जहां गेहूं की पैदावार बेहतर होती है। शनिवार और रविवार को पश्चिमी हवाआंे की लहर चल रही है। रात का तापमान 12 बजे तक 10 डिग्री सैल्सियस रहने की संभावना है, वहीं सुबह 12 बजे से 6 बजे तक तापमान 8 डिग्री सैल्सियस से 10 डिग्री सैल्सियस तक हो सकता है।

