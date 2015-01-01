पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यूनीक कार्ड:दिव्यांगों को यूनीक कार्ड जारी करने के लिए विशेष मुहिम 17 दिसंबर से

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से दिव्यांगों और शारीरिक तौर पर असमर्थ लोगों को यूनीक कार्ड जारी करने की मुहिम 17 दिसंबर से 15 जनवरी तक चलेगी। इसके तहत अलग-अलग सब-डिवीजन स्तर पर अन्य सरकारी अस्पतालों में कैंप लगाकर यूनीक कार्ड बनाए जाएंगे। 17 दिसंबर को कम्युनिटी सेहत केंद्र टिब्बा, 18 दिसंबर को प्राइमरी सेहत केंद्र ढिलवां, 21 दिसंबर को सीएचसी फत्तूढींगा, 22 को सीएचसी बेगोवाल, 28 दिसंबर को सीएचसी काला संघिया, 29 दिसंबर को सीएचसी पांछटा, 7 जनवरी को सरकारी अस्पताल सुल्तानपुर लोधी, 8 जनवरी को सरकारी अस्पताल फगवाड़ा, 14 जनवरी को सरकारी अस्पताल भुलत्थ व 15 जनवरी को

सिविल अस्पताल कपूरथला में कैंप लगेगा। डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल ने बताया कि शारीरिक तौर पर असमर्थ लोगों की सुविधा के लिए मुहिम शुरु की गई है। जिले में पहली से पांचवीं कक्षा के 591 और 6वीं से 12वीं कक्षा के 1005 विद्यार्थी, जो शारीरिक तौर पर असमर्थ हैं को भी यूनीक कार्ड जारी किए जाएंगे। शिक्षा विभाग व सेहत विभाग को बेहतरीन तालमेल के लिए टीमें बनाने के आदेश दिए हैं। इन कैंपों में 21 तरह के दिव्यांगों को यूनीक कार्ड जारी होंगे। यूनीक कार्ड पहले जारी किए जाते मैनुअल सर्टिफिकेट की जगह लेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें