वैक्सीनेशन:एसएसपी, एडीसी, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी ने लगवाया टीका, पहले दिन कपूरथला-फगवाड़ा में 83 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स की हुई वैक्सीनेशन

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण शुरू, जिले में 4004 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स का होगा टीकाकरण

कोरोना का कहर खत्म करने के लिए वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण आज वीरवार से शुरू हो गया है। इसका शुभारंभ एसएसपी कंवरदीप कौर, एडीसी (जनरल) राहुल चाबा और जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. आशा मांगट समेत अन्य अधिकारियों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। कपूरथला में कुल 20 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को पहले दिन वैक्सीनेशन लगाई गई। दूसरे चरण में जिले के 4004 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स का टीकाकरण होगा। टीकाकरण के बाद एडीसी राहुल चाबा और एसएसपी कंवरदीप कौर ने दूसरे अधिकारी और कर्मियों को जल्द वैक्सीन करवाने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

इधर, रेल कोच फैक्‍टरी में भी वीरवार को कोविड वैक्सीनेशन की शुरूआत की गई। कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर का उद्घाटन आरसीएफ के महाप्रबंधक रविन्द्र गुप्‍ता ने किया। मौके पर अतिरिक्त चीफ मेडिकल अधिकारी डॉ. सुरेश चंद और अन्य उच्चाधिकारी भी उपस्थित रहे। वैक्सीननेशन अभियान की शुरुआत का पहला वैक्‍सीन लाला लाजपत राय के प्रिंसिपल चीफ मेडिकल अधिकारी एसपीएस सचदेवा ने लगवाकर की। आरसीएफ में वैक्सीननेशन के पहले चरण की शुरुआत मेडिकल विभाग के 26 कर्मचारियों एवं अधिकारियों को वैक्सीन लगाकर की गई। अगले चरणों में फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

आरसीएफ में भी लगाई वैक्सीन, प्रिंसिपल चीफ मेडिकल अधिकारी समेत 26 कर्मियों ने लगवाया इंजेक्शन

दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत एसएसपी कंवरदीप कौर ने अपना टीकाकरण करवा कर की। एसएसपी ने कहा कि कोविड महामारी से बचाव के लिए सावधानी के साथ वैक्सीनेशन भी जरूरी है। वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर जो गलत धारनाएं फैली है, उन्हें दूर करना जररी है। वैक्सीनेशन करवाने के बाद सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों को 30 मिनट के लिए ऑब्जर्वेशन रूम में रखा गया। एसएसपी कंवरदीप कौर ने सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर सेल्फी भी ली। एसएसपी के बाद वेक्सीन डीएसपी सब-डिवीजन कपूरथला सुरिंदर सिंह, डीएसपी नारकोटिक्स सेल रजिंदर कुमार, डीएसपी होमीसाइड एंड फारेंसिक, डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर संदीप सिंह ने भी टीकाकरण करवाया। एसएसपी के बाद सिविल प्रशासन से एडीसी (जनरल) राहुल चाबा वेक्सीनेशन करवाने सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचे। चाबा ने वैक्सीनेशन के बाद कहा कि ‘आईएम प्राउडली वेक्सीनेटिड’ मैं हमेशा इंजेक्शन लगवाने से डरता रहा हूं, लेकिन जिस तरह सिविल अस्पताल के शिक्षित स्टाफ की ओर से मुझे कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगाई गई, मुझे पता ही नहीं चला। उन्होंने फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को यह कह कर प्रेरित किया कि जैसे उन्होंने इतना समय महामारी से लड़ कर मानवता की रक्षा की है, वैसे ही उन्हें खुद वैक्सीनेशन करवाकर अन्य लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा के स्त्रोत बनना चाहिए।

जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डा.आशा मांगट ने लगवाई वैक्सीन
सेहत विभाग के जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. आशा मांगट ने वीरवार को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाई। डॉ. मांगट ने कहा कि वैक्सीन का कोई गंभीर एडवर्स इफेक्ट अभी तक देखने को नहीं मिला है। जो एक पॉजिटिव साइन है। कोविड से बचाव के लिए सावधानियों के साथ-साथ यह वैक्सीनेशन जरूरी है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सीमा ने कहा कि आज पुलिस, केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बल, राजस्व विभाग के फ्रंट वर्कर्स की कोविड वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास वैक्सीनेशन संबंधी सभी पुख्ता प्रबंध हैं। इस अवसर पर जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. आशा मांगट, सीनियर मेडिकल अधिकारी डॉ. तारा सिंह, डॉ. कंवलजीत कौर, डॉ. संदीप भोला, डॉ. सुखविंदर कौर, डॉ. अमनदीप सिंह मौजूद थे।

