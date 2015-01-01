पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:हरियाणा से गाड़ी में शराब लाकर गांव वरपाल में करनी थी सप्लाई, 32 पेटी समेत तस्कर गिरफ्तार

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
32 पेटी शराब समेत पकड़ा गया आरोपी।
  • गोइंदवाल पुल पर नाके पर मौजूद पुलिस ने तलाशी के दौरान गाड़ी से पकड़ी शराब
  • धंधे में और कौन-कौन जुड़ा, पूछताछ के लिए रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस

कपूरथला में बाहरी राज्य हरियाणा से ठेके की शराब लाकर गांवों में तस्करी करने का मामला थम नहीं रहा है। अब फिर से तलवंडी चौधरियां पुलिस ने स्कोडा रैपड गाड़ी पर हरियाणा ब्रांड की 32 पेटी शराब पकड़ी है। शराब करनाल हरियाणा से लाकर गांव वरपाल और आसपास में सप्लाई की जानी थी। पुलिस ने मौके पर शराब तस्कर को पकड़ लिया। उसके खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी से पूछताछ में अहम खुलासे होने की संभावना है।

धंधे में और कौन-कौन जुड़ा, पूछताछ के लिए रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस

डीएसपी सुल्तानपुर लोधी सरवण सिंह बल ने बताया कि थाना तलवंडी चौधरियां के एसएचओ जसबीर सिंह, एएसआई जसबीर सिंह और एएसआई निर्मल सिंह गोइंदवाल पुल पर हाईटेक नाके पर मौजूद थी। मुखबिर ने सूचना दी कि एक स्कोडा रैपड गाड़ी पर हरियाणा से ठेके की शराब अवैध तौर पर लाई जा रही है। इस दौरान स्कोडा रैपड गाड़ी नंबर पीबी-03सीजे 9200 आती हुई दिखाई दी। पुलिस ने गाड़ी को रोककर उसकी तलाशी ली तो हरियाणा स्टेट ब्रांड की 32 पेटी शराब बरामद हुई। इनमें फस्ट च्वाइस मार्का की 9 पेटी थी। 23 पेटी क्रेजी रोमियो सहि शामिल थी। आरोपी की पहचान पलविंदर सिंह निवासी गांव वरपाल जिला तरनतारन के रूप में हुई है। पूछताछ मेें आरोपी ने कबूल कि वह यह शराब करनाल हरियाणा से लेकर आया है। अब उसे महंगे दाम में गांव में सप्लाई किया जाना था।

शराब हरियाणा से किस तस्कर से लेकर लाई जा रही थी, इसका अभी खुलासा नहीं हुआ है। एसएचओ जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि यह शराब हरियाणा के करनाल से लाई जा रही थी। पूछताछ में तस्कर ने कबूल किया कि वह शराब गांव वरपाल और अन्य गांवों में सप्लाई करने के लिए लाया है। शराब वह सस्ते दाम पर लेकर आता है। धंधे में उनके साथ और कौन-कौन लोग जुड़े है, इसकी पूछताछ की जा रही है। आरोपी को अदालत में पेश कर उसका पुलिस रिमांड लिया जा रहा है।

