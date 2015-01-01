पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे के सौदागर:ट्रक में श्रीनगर से ला रहे थे सेब की पेटियां, पुलिस ने शक के आधार पर तलाशी तो मिले 50 किलो डोडे, 2 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

कपूरथला44 मिनट पहले
  • कपूरथला के ही रहने वाले हैं दोनों आरोपी, पुलिस कर रही पूछताछ, तस्करों से संबंध होने का शक

पुलिस ने श्रीनगर से सेब की पेटियों में डोडे लेकर आ रहे 2 तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि एक ट्रक में सेब की पेटियों में तस्कर नशा लेकर आ रहे हैं। जब पुलिस ने ट्रक की तलाशी ली तो तस्कर ट्रक में सेब लोड होने का कहने लगे। जब पुलिस ने ड्राइवर का कैबिन चैक किया तो वहां डोडे का छोटा सा पैकेट बरामद हुआ। पुलिस ने जब ट्रक की तलाशी ली तो सेब की पेटियों के बीच 50 किलो डोडे रखे हुए थे। पुलिस ने दोनों तस्करों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

पुलिस को शह है कि कहीं इन तस्करों का संपर्क कपूरथला में किराए पर मकान लेकर डोडे की तस्करी करते तस्करों से तो नहीं है। थाना तलवंडी चौधरियां के एसएचओ सब इंस्पेक्टर जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि यह ट्रक श्रीनगर से सेब लेकर आ रहा था जिसमें सेब की पेटियों में डोडे छिपा कर रखा हुआ था। ट्रक कपूरथला में दंदूपुर की ओर आ रहा था। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने एएसआई हरजिंदर सिंह व एएसआई जसबीर सिंह की अगुवाई में दंदूपुर के पास नाकाबंदी कर दी।

ऐसे में पुलिस को ट्रक (नंबर पीबी 09 एक्स 2768) आता दिखाई दिया। पुलिस ने ट्रक को रोक कर तलाशी लेनी चाही तो ट्रक चालक जतिंदर सिंह और सुरजीत सिंह निवासी नत्थूचाहल ने कहा कि हम ट्रक में श्रीनगर से सेब लेकर आ रहे हैं। ट्रक में सेब की पेटियां है। पुलिस ने ड्राइवर कैबिन की तलाशी ली। वहां कपड़ों में डोडे छिपा कर रखे हुए थे। इस पर पुलिस ने ट्रक के पीछे लोड की सेब की पेटियां खोल कर देखीं। वहां पर 50 किलो डोडे मिले।

शहर में इससे पहले पुलिस इन तस्करों से भी बरामद कर चुकी है चूरा-पोस्त

  • 19 अक्टूबर को पुलिस ने दो तस्करों को गांव लाटियांवाल के पास 10 किलो डोडे के साथ पकड़ा था। हालांकि दोनों भाग निकले थे लेकिन पुलिस ने पीछा कर दोनों को पकड़ लिया था।
  • 22 अक्टूबर को सिटी पुलिस ने पुरानी दाना मंडी में किराए पर रह कर चूरा-पोस्त का धंधा करते एक तस्कर को 28 किलो चूरा-पोस्त पकड़ा था।
  • 23 अक्टूबर को सिटी पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी के दौरान एक महिला तस्कर को 2 किलो चूरा-पोस्त लेकर आते पकड़ा था।
  • 28 अक्टूबर को सुभानपुर पुलिस ने दियालपुर फाटक के पास नाकाबंदी के दौरान 2 तस्करों को 8 किलो डोडे के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था। दोनों 100 रुपए गलासी के हिसाब से डोडे बेच रहे थे।
  • 28 अगस्त को कोतवाली पुलिस ने एक तस्कर युवक को डेढ़ किलो चूरा-पोस्त लेकर आते पकड़ा था।
