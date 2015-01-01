पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शराबबंदी:केंद्रीय योजनाओं का लाभ लोगों तक पहुंचाया, उसका लाभ भाजपा को मिला : उमेश शारदा

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मोदी है तो मुमकिन है, अब यह नारा नहीं बल्कि एक हकीकत बन चुका है। बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने शानदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत न सिर्फ सबसे बड़े दल का खिताब हासिल किया, बल्कि अपने जबरदस्त स्ट्राइक रेट की बदौलत एनडीए की सरकार बनी। यह बात पंजाब भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी के सदस्य व भाजपा प्रदेश बूथ मैनेजमेंट कमेटी के इंचार्ज उमेश शारदा ने कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना काल में जिस तरह केंद्रीय योजनाओं का लाभ आम जनता तक पहुंचाया गया, उसका लाभ भाजपा और उसके सहयोगी दलों को मिला है। देश ने एक बार फिर स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार की ओर से किए जा रहे विकास पर उसे भरोसा है। बिहार के चुनाव और अन्य राज्यों के उप-चुनाव के नतीजों से एक बात साफ हो गई है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नाम पर हम कहीं भी जीत सकते हैं।

बिहार में जो शराबबंदी हुई, उससे महिलाएं खुश हुईं। भाजपा नेता ने कहा कि बिहार के मतदाताओं ने जातिवाद, वंशवाद और तुष्टीकरण की राजनीति को खारिज कर दिया है। बिहार में मिली जीत का श्रेय मोदी सरकार की ओर से कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान देश में किए गए जन-हितैषी कार्यों को दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें