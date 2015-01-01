पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बस ने रौंदा मौत:कार चालक ने अचानक दरवाजा खोला, मोटरसाइकिल सवार टकराकर नीचे गिरा, बस ने रौंदा, मौके पर ही मौत

कपूरथला5 घंटे पहले
  • व्यक्ति की मौत सड़क पर गिरकर हुई या बस के नीचे आकर, पुलिस जांच कर रही

सुल्तानपुर लोधी में कचहरी के पास सोमवार दोपहर हुए सड़क हादसे में मोटसाइकिल सवार व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। मोटरसाइकिल सवार रजिंदर सिंह उर्फ बिल्ला पुत्र तेजा सिंह निवासी गांव अदालत चक्क अपने प्लैटीना मोटरसाइकिल पीबी-एफ-2273 पर तलवंडी चौधरियां पुल की ओर से ऊधम सिंह चौक जा रहा था। कचहरी परिसर से थोड़ा आगे पहुंचा तो सड़क किनारे खड़ी स्विफ्ट कार में बैठे व्यक्ति ने अचानक कार का दरवाजा खोल दिया। इससे बाइक सवार स्विफ्ट कार नंबर पीबी09-एई-5462 के दरवाजे से टकराकर नीचे गिर गया और कपूरथला कीओर से आ रही निजी कंपनी बस पीबी-08-वी-7197 की चपेट में आ गया। हादसे में बाइक सवार व्यक्ति की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे में व्यक्ति की मौत सड़क पर गिरकर हुई या बस के नीचे आकर हुई। फिलहाल इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। एएसआई अमरजीत सिंह ने बताया िक धारा 174 के तहत कार्रवाई की है।

