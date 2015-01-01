पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:भाजपा के जिला उपप्रधान पवन बंटी के घर के आगे किसानों ने दिया धरना

निहाल सिंह वाला4 घंटे पहले
  • रिलायंस पंप के आगे लगे धरने को जत्थेबंदी से डीलरों के समझौते के बाद हटा दिया

कस्बा निहाल सिंह वाला के बाघापुराना रोड रिलायंस पंप के आगे धरना हटाकर भाजपा जिला मोगा के उपप्रधान पवन बंटी के घर के आगे किसान जत्थेबंदियों ने धरना लगाया। भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां के जिला प्रधान अमरजीत सिंह, डीटीएफ ब्लाक निहाल सिंह वाला के अमनदीप माछीके, जगसीर सिंह ने धरने को संबोधित करते कहा कि रिलायंस पंप के आगे लगे लगाए गए धरने को जत्थेबंदी से डीलरों से समझौता होने के बाद हटा दिया गया है। इसके बाद जत्थेबंदियों ने दिए गए फैसले अनुसार भाजपा जिला उपप्रधान के घर के आगे धरने को शुरू किया है। धरना किसान मजदूर विरोधी बिल रद करवाने तक चलता रहेगा। भाजपा जिला मोगा के उपप्रधान पवन बंटी ने कहा कि किसानों द्वारा लगाए गए धरने का मैं स्वागत करता हूं और मैं किसान के साथ हूं। मैं अपने कद के अनुसार किसान जत्थेबंदियां जहां भी काम के लिए लेकर जाना चाहेंगे मैं साथ चलने को तैयार हूं।

