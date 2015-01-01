पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेबिनार:वातावरण संतुलन बनाए रखने में सांपों की अहम भूमिका यह हमारी जैविक विभिन्नता का अहम हिस्सा : यश सिंह

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • साइंस सिटी में सांपों की खोज विषय पर करवाया वेबिनार

भारत में हर साल सांप के डंसने से बहुत से लोगों की मौत होती है। इसके लिए जरूरी है कि लोगों को बताया जाए कि सांपों से कैसे बचाव करना है अर्थात कौन सी सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए। यह बात प्रसिद्ध जंगली जीव फोटोग्राफर व सांपों की संभाल के लिए अग्रसर यश सिंह ने साइंस सिटी द्वारा ‘सांपों की खोज’ विषय पर करवाए वेबिनार में कही। वेबिनार में 400 विद्यार्थियों व अध्यापकों ने भाग लिया। उन्होंने बताया कि पूरे विश्व में सांपों की लगभग 3600 प्रजातियां पाई जाती हैं। भारत में लगभग 300 से अधिक तरह के सांप पाए जाते हैं। यह देखा गया है कि सांपों के डंसने की घटनाएं ज्यादातर तब होती हैं जब उन्हें मारने की कोशिश की जाती है।

यदि सांपों को एकांत में छोड़ दिया जाए और उन्हें मारने की कोशिश न की जाए तो वह हमारे के लिए खतरनाक नहीं है। जैविक विभिन्नता हमारी सेहत व वातावरण संतुलन बनाए रखने के लिए बहुत जरूरी है। सांप जैविक विभिन्नता के साथ-साथ कुदरती वातावरण का भी अहम हिस्सा है। सांपों की बहुत सी प्रजातियों ने तो इंसान के साथ रहना सीख लिया है।

अब हमें समझना चाहिए कि हम भी सांपों से सुरक्षित रह सकते हैं। साइंस सिटी के डायरेक्टर डाॅ. राजेश ग्रोवर ने कहा कि अब सांप के डंसने पर ‘एंटी स्नेक विनोक’ दवाइयां आसानी से मिलने लग पड़ी हैं। ऐसी घटना घटित होने पर पीड़ित व्यक्ति को जल्द से जल्द ईलाज के लिए अस्पताल में ले जाना चाहिए। यदि मौके पर इलाज किया जाए तो पीड़ित व्यक्ति की जान बचाई जा सकती है। आज भी बहुत से लोग अस्पतालों में पहुंचने की जगह पुरातन नुस्कों को पहल देते है जोकि नुक्सानदायक हो सकते है।

