मोर्चा:सरकारी आईटीआई कॉलेज में सीसीटीवी लगाने का मामला फिर गरमाया, छात्राओं ने जताई आपत्ति

फगवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्रशिक्षण कमरों में लगे कैमरे दिखाते प्रिंसिपल स्वर्णजीत।
  • महिला कांग्रेस पंजाब की पूर्व महासचिव बोलीं-कैमरे न हटाए तो खोलेंगी मोर्चा

मॉडल टाउन स्थित लड़कियों के आईटीआई कॉलेज में प्रशिक्षण कमरों में लगाए सीसी कैमरे से छात्राओं में रोष है। लड़कियों ने नाम न छापने की सूरत में बताया कि कॉलेज के ट्रेनिंग सेंटर के कमरों और ब्यूटी पार्लर प्रशिक्षण कमरों में जो कैमरे लगाए गए हैं, उन्हें हटाया जाए। फगवाड़ा के ट्रेनिंग सेंटर के सभी कमरों में चेयरमैन और विभाग की ओर से 2-2 सीसी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। एक कैमरा विभाग की ओर से लगाया गया है और दूसरा आईटीआई फगवाड़ा के चेयरमैन की ओर से लगाया है।

फगवाड़ा के मॉडल टाउन स्थित आईटीआई कॉलेज में दौरा करने पर पाया कि सभी प्रशिक्षण केंद्र के सभी कमरों में 2-2 सीसी कैमरे लगे हैं। 2013-14 में भी सीसी कैमरे को लेकर विवाद हुआ था। तत्कालीन प्रिंसिपल राजरानी ने भी इसका विरोध किया था कि आईटीआई कॉलेज में लड़कियां प्रशिक्षण के लिए आती हैं। इसलिए कमरों में सीसी कैमरे लगाना उचित नहीं है। चेयरमैन ने अपनी मनमानी करते हुए कैमरे लगवा

दिए। इसकी लाइव रिकॉर्डिंग चेयरमैन के कमरे में दिखाई देती थी डायरेक्टर टेक्निकल एजुकेशन पंजाब को शिकायत की तो उन्होंने पटियाला की विशेष टीम का गठन कर जांच के लिए भेजा था। इसके बाद कैमरे को हटाने के लिए कहा गया था। जब तत्कालीन प्रिंसिपल राज रानी से बात की तो उन्होंने भी पूरे मामले पुष्टि की।

एक कैमरा टेक्निकल विभाग, दूसरा मैनेजमेंट कमेटी ने लगाया: प्रिंसिपल
आईटीआई कॉलेज के वर्तमान प्रिंसिपल स्वर्ण जीत सिंह ने माना कि जांच हुई थी लेकिन घटना उनके पहले की है। जब उनसे दो कैमरे लगाने का कारण पूछा तो उन्होंने कहा एक कैमरा टेक्निकल विभाग की ओर से और दूसरा मैनेजमेंट कमेटी की ओर से लगाया गया है। महिला कांग्रेस पंजाब की पूर्व महासचिव एवं पूर्व पार्षद कुमारी कुसुम शर्मा ने बताया कि यह बहुत निंदनीय है। प्रशिक्षण केंद्र के कमरों में लगाए सीसी कैमरों को तुरंत हटाया जाए। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि यदि कैमरों को न हटाया गया तो वह कॉलेज के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलेंगी।

