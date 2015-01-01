पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्लैकमेल कर लूटा:महिला ने पावरकॉम मुलाजिमों को फोन कर बुलाया, जबरन कार में बैठी, 6 लुटेरे ब्लैकमेल कर गाड़ी व मोबाइल लेकर फरार

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
लुटेरों ने पावरकॉम के दो मुलाजिमों को लूटने के लिए नया तरीका अपनाया। पहले उन्हें महिला का फोन करवाकर कांजली पुल पर बुलाया। जैसे ही मुलाजिम कार पर महिला को मिलने पहुंचे तो महिला कार में बैठ गई। कुछ मिनट में मोटरसाइकिलों पर 6 लुटेरे भी पहुंच गए। लुटेरों ने पावरकॉम के मुलाजिमों को ब्लैकमेल किया कि अपने महिला को गलत नीयत से बिठाया है। यह बात आपके परिवार को बता देंगे। बदले में आप 4 लाख रुपए दो। धमकाते हुए लुटेरे पावरकॉम के मुलाजिमों से मोबाइल, पर्स और उनकी गाड़ी छीनकर फरार हो गए। उन्होंने लुटेरों को उन्होंने पहचान लिया। घटना संबंधी थाना कोतवाली पुलिस ने 6 लुटेरों और एक महिला के खिलाफ लूट का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। फिलहाल सभी आरोपी फरार हैं।

लुटेरे बोले-4 लाख रुपए दो फिर मोबाइल और गाड़ी वापस देंगे

रणजीत सिंह निवासी महमहदवाल ने बताया कि वह पावरकॉम में ठेके पर काम करता है। जगीर सिंह निवासी अकबरपुर बिजली बोर्ड में सहायक लाइनमैन है। दोनों की ड्यूटी गांव में बिजली के बिल उगराही करने में लगी हुई है। 8 नवंबर को वह और जगीर सिंह कार नं. एचआर-26ए-2480 पर कपूरथला आए थे। उसके मोबाइल पर महिला की कॉल आई। वह कहने लगी कि उसका नाम जसप्रीत कौर निवासी अमृतसर है।

मेरी बात सहायक लाइनमैन जगीर सिंह से करवाना। मैंने जगीर सिंह को फोन दे दिया। फोन सुनने के बाद जगीर सिंह ने कहा कि जसप्रीत कौर ने कांजली पुल पर बुलाया है। दोनों कार पर कांजली पुल पर पहुंच गए। जसप्रीत कौर वहां खड़ी थी। वह जबरन कार का दरवाजा खोलकर पिछली सीट पर बैठ गई। कुछ समय बाद तीन मोटरसाइकिल पर 6 युवक और आ गए। दो युवक कार में बैठ गए। वह धमकियां देने लगे कि 4 लाख रुपये दे दो नहीं तो आप गलत नीयत से महिला के साथ बैठे हैं।

यह सूचना आपके घर तक पहुंचा देंगे। उक्त युवक उनसे मोबाइल, पर्स और कार छीनकर भाग गए। जाते हुए कहने लगे कि 4 लाख रुपए दो फिर आपके मोबाइल और गाड़ी वापस देंगे। पुलिस ने जांच के बाद आरोपी बचित्र सिंह, गुरजंट सिंह, गुरप्रीत सिंह निवासी मंड तलवंडी कूंका, गौरव निवासी चूहड़वाल, गौरव निवासी मल्लीयां नंगल, करण मल्लीयां नंगल, जसप्रीत कौर निवासी अमृतसर के खिलाफ धारा 365, 379बी, 384, 120बी के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है। एएसआई तरसेम सिंह ने बताया कि कार छीनने वाले आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है। जल्द ही उनको गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

