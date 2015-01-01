पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:दीवार तोड़कर एनआरआई की कोठी में घुसे चोर, एक युवक काे दबाेचा, 5 फरार

फगवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • एनआरआई से पूछताछ के बाद पता चलेगा कि कितने का नुकसान हुआ

रिजेंसी टाउन में चाेर एनअारआई की बंद कोठी काे निशाना बनाने के लिए बाथरुम की दीवार ताेड़ कर अंदर घुसे। पड़ाेसियाें ने तुरंत केयर टेकर काे फाेन कर सूचित किया। 5 युवक भागने में सफल रहे जबकि एक युवक काे लाेगाें ने पकड़ कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस ने माैके पर पहुंच कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। जसविंदर काैर निवासी गुरु हरगाेबिंद नगर ने बताया कि उनके माैसी और माैसा अमेरिका में रहते हैं। उनकी िरजेंसी टाउन गेट नंबर 2 के पास 220 नंबर काेठी है। आज शाम काे उनकाे काेठी के पड़ाेस से फाेन आया कि घर की लाइटें जल-बुझ रही हैं। आप तुरंत काेठी आओ।

वाे मेन गेट का ताला खाेलकर अंदर दाखिल हुए ताे देखा कि कुछ युवक काेठी की दीवार फांदकर भाग रहे थे। इस दाैरान एक युवक काे उन्हाेंने दबाेच लिया और पुलिस काे सूचित कर दिया। जसविंदर ने बताया कि युवकाें ने पहले बाथरुम की दीवार में सेंधमारी की अाैर कमराें मंे दाखिल हुए। घर का सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। एनआरआई से पूछकर पता चलेगा कि नुकसान कितना हुआ है। अंदाजन करीब 1 लाख का नुकसान हुआ है। थाना सिटी पुलिस युवक काे पकड़कर थाने ले गई।

