पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रैफिक और पीसीआर:निहंग सिंहों के हजारों पशु शहर में घुसे, पौधे, खोखे किए ध्वस्त, आज बाबा बकाला की तरफ होंगे रवाना

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मस्जिद चौक के पास साइकिल मरम्मत करने वाले का ध्वस्त हुआ खोखा। (दाएं)
  • एसपी ट्रैफिक बोले-आज रूट प्लान करेंगे तय, पहले रास्ता खाली करवाया जाएगा

10 दिन तक जालंधर के कस्बा लोहिया में डेरा डाले निहंग सिंहों की करीब 7 हजार गाय, भैंसे, बकरियां और अन्य पशु शनिवार शाम कस्बा कालासंघिया से गांव नत्थू चाहल, बलेर खानपुर, नंगल नारायणगढ़, रजापुर और तलवंडी महिमा से होते हुए कालासंघिया रेलवे फाटक पर पहुंच गए। कपूरथला पुलिस को सूचना मिलने पर थाना सिटी के कार्यकारी एसएचओ मनजीत सिंह भारी पुलिस फोर्स ने ट्रैफिक और पीसीआर कर्मियों के साथ पशुओं को शहर में प्रवेश करने से रोक लिया। पशुओं को पुरानी दाना मंडी की बैक साइड से रेलवे स्टेशन मस्जिद चौंक से निकालकर सिविल अस्पताल में ठहराव करवा दिया।

जिला प्रशासन ने तलवंडी चौधरियां में पशुओं को सुल्तानपुर लोधी जाने से रोक दिया था

बता दें कि उक्त पशुओं का काफिला बाबा बकाला स्थित निहंग सिंहों का है, जाे 26 नवंबर को तरनतारन श्री गोइंदवाल साहिब के रास्ते से ब्यास पुल से होते हुए तलवंडी चौधरियां पहुंचे। जहां जिला प्रशासन ने उन्हें आगे जाने से इसलिए रोक लिया कि 30 नवंबर को सुल्तानपुर लोधी में श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के प्रकाशोत्सव को लेकर समागम करवाया जाना था। बुधवार 2 दिसंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे निहंग सिंहों ने अपने पशुओं को फिर से सुल्तानपुर लोधी लेकर जाने की जिद्द शुरू कर दी। प्रशासन ने उन्हें सुल्तानपुर लोधी में प्रवेश करने की अनुमति नहीं दी।

इस कारण इनका रुट बदल कर लोहियां की तरफ कर दिया। 10 दिन तक वहां रुकने के बाद शनिवार को निहंग सिंहों विशाल काफिले को लेकर जब कपूरथला में दाखिल हुए। पशुओं ने सड़क किनारे लगे पौधों फूलों और लाेगों के छाेटे-मोटे सामान को तहस-नहस कर दिया। सड़क किनारे खोखे भी ध्वस्त हो गए। जब पुलिस प्रशासन को पता चला और उन्होंने मौके पर पहुंच कर स्थिति को संभाल लिया और काफिले का ठहराव सिविल अस्पताल पशु में करवा दिया। अब रविवार को उक्त काफिला बाबा बकाला के लिए रवाना होगा। एसपी ट्रैफिक जसबीर सिंह और थाना सिटी प्रभारी मनजीत सिंह ने बताया कि निहंग सिंहों से रविवार सुबह बातचीत कर रूट प्लान तय किया जाएगा। जिस रास्ते से इन्हें भेजना होगा, उस रास्ते से सड़क को पूरी तरह खाली करवा लिया जाएगा, जिससे लोगों को किसी तरह का नुकसान न हाे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें