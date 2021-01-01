पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूची जारी:आज नामांकन का पहला दिन,शिअद ने 10, कांग्रेस ने 2 और प्रत्याशी किए घोषित, अब तक 102 उम्मीदवार मैदान में

कपूरथला35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिरोमणि अकाली दल की ओर से घोषित 10 नए उम्मीदवार। - Dainik Bhaskar
शिरोमणि अकाली दल की ओर से घोषित 10 नए उम्मीदवार।

वीरवार देर रात को शिअद ने 10 और उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी सूची जारी कर दी है। शिअद अब तक 31 उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी कर चुका है। नए 10 उम्मीदवारों में से 2 उम्मीदवार ऐसे हैं, जिन्हें लेकर दैनिक भास्कर ने पहले ही 21 जनवरी के अंक में संभावित उम्मीदवार होने की खबर ब्रेक की थी। 4 उम्मीदवार 22 जनवरी को संभावित उम्मीदवारों में पार्टी से घोषित हो चुके है, अब तक भास्कर के 10 संभावित उम्मीदवारों में 6 उन्हीं उम्मीदवारों को शिअद ने टिकट देकर नवाजा है। जिसका भास्कर ने पहले ही खुलासा कर दिया था। इधर, कांग्रेस ने शुक्रवार देर शाम को उम्मीदवारों की पांचवीं सूची जारी कर दी है।

इनमें दो उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान किया है। कांग्रेस के अब 9 उम्मीदवार का ऐलान होना शेष है। आज 30 जनवरी को नामांकन-पत्र भरने का पहला दिन है। 3 फरवरी नामांकन-पत्र भरने का अंतिम दिन होगा। नामांकन पत्र भरने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने प्रबंध कड़े करने का दावा किया है। कपूरथला में नगर निगम, सुल्तानपुर लोधी में नगर कौंसिल का चुनाव होने जा रहा है। नामांकन पत्र भरने के बाद ही चुनावी दंगल भखना शुरू होगा। नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस अब तक 41, आप 30 और शिअद 31 उम्मीदवारों को मैदान में उतार चुका है लेकिन भाजपा ने अभी अधिकारिक तौर पर एक भी उम्मीदवार नहीं उतारा है।

वहीं, इच्छुक उम्मीदवार एनओसी लेने की दौड़ में भी खूब दिख रहे हैं। अब तक एनओसी (नो ऑबजेक्शन सर्टीफिकेट) के लिए कपूरथला नगर निगम में 350 आवेदन आ चुके है। इसमें 150 को एनओसी मिल चुकी है। इधर पंजाब सरकार ने नगर निगम, नगर कौंसिल व नगर पंचायत के लिए आईएएस अधिकारी विनय बुबलानी को ऑब्जर्वर नियुक्त किया है। बुबलानी कपूरथला व तरनतारन दो जिलों की देखरेख करेंगे।

अब तक कांग्रेस ने 41, ‘आप’ ने 30 और शिअद ने 31 उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतारे- शिअद के हलका इंचार्ज एडवोकेट परमजीत सिंह, जिला प्रधान दिहाती दविंदर सिंह ढपई और जिला प्रधान शहरी हरजीत सिंह वालिया ने वीरवार देर रात नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए दूसरी लिस्ट जारी की है। इस लिस्ट में 10 और उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान किया गया है। इनमें वार्ड नं. 2 से दीपक शर्मा, वार्ड नं. 5 से रणदीप कौर, वार्ड नं. 6 से सेवा सिंह मुलतानी, वार्ड नं. 21 से पिंकी, वार्ड नं. 22 से विजय कुमार, वार्ड नं. 27 से बीबी आत्मजीत कौर, वार्ड नं. 28 से अशोक भगत, वार्ड नं. 30 से रजिंदर सिंह धंजल, वार्ड नं. 31 से बीबी गगनदीप कौर और वार्ड नं. 42 से जसपाल नाहर का नाम शामिल है। पम्मा ने कहा कि इससे पहले 21 उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान हो चुका है। अब तक 31 उम्मीदवार ऐलान किए गए है। शेष 19 उम्मीदवारों की सूची भी पार्टी हाईकमान से विचार कर जारी की जाएगी।

भास्कर में प्रकाशित 10 संभावित उम्मीदवारों में से शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने अब तक 6 को मैदान में उतारा- भास्कर ने 21 जनवरी को 10 संभावित उम्मीदवारों को लेकर खबर ब्रेक की थी। इसमें 4 संभावित को 23 जनवरी को ही उम्मीदवार बना दिया गया था जबकि 2 उम्मीदवारों को दूसरी सूची में जगह दी गई है। इन उम्मीदवारों में वार्ड नं. 28 से अशोक भगत और वार्ड नं. 30 से रजिंदर सिंह धंजल का नाम शामिल है। अब तक 10 संभावित उम्मीदवारों में से 6 उम्मीदवार वहीं निकले है, जिनको लेकर भास्कर ने खबर ब्रेक की थी। चुनाव मैदान में अब तक हुए 102 उम्मीदवार, जिसमें अब तक कांग्रेस ने 41, आप ने 30 और शिअद ने 31 उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतारे हैं।

वार्ड 31 से सरिता, वार्ड 38 से केहर सिंह प्रत्याशी बने

सुल्तानपुर लोधी कौंसिल चुनाव के लिए अब तक कांग्रेस और शिअद ने 13-13 प्रत्याशी किए घोषित- इधर, सुल्तानपुर लोधी में नगर कौंसिल चुनाव होने जा रहा है। अब तक कांग्रेस और शिअद ने 13-13 उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतारे हैं, वहीं, आप ने अब तक 9 उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतार चुकी है। भाजपा ने अभी एक भी उम्मीदवार चुनाव में नहीं उतारा है। नामांकन पत्र भरने के लिए एग्रीकल्चर अधिकारी जसबीर सिंह खिंडा को रिटर्निंग अफसर बनाया है। सुल्तानपुर लोधी के 13 वार्डों मंे चुनाव हो रहा है। अब तक कांग्रेस, शिअद और आप के कुल 35 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में है।

