साइंस सिटी में महिला टेक्नोलॉजी पार्क का उद्घाटन:महिलाओं को दिया जाएगा ब्लाक प्रिंटिंग और कपड़े पर मशीनी कढ़ाई का प्रशिक्षण, 59.60 लाख रुपए है प्रोजेक्ट की लागत

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीण महिलाएं बनेंगी सशक्त और आत्मनिर्भर
  • आत्मनिर्भर भारत का लक्ष्य पूरा करने के लिए महिला आर्थिक सशक्तिकरण एकमात्र हल : नीलिमा

आत्मनिर्भर भारत का लक्ष्य पूरा करने के लिए महिला आर्थिक सशक्तिकरण एकमात्र उपाय है। कोविड-19 ने समाज के हर वर्ग को प्रभावित किया है। साइंस सिटी की तरफ से स्थापित “वुमन टेक्नाेलॉजी पार्क ग्रामीण महिलाओं के सशक्तिकरण व आत्मनिर्भर भारत की तरफ एक कारगर कदम है। इस पार्क का उद्घाटन संयुक्त कमिश्नर विकास-कम-पंजाब राज देहाती आजीविका मिशन की मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी नीलिमा आईएएस ने किया।

इस मौके पर वुमन टेक्नाेलॉजी पार्क में प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने आई महिलाओं को संबोधित करते संयुक्त कमिश्नर विकास नीलिमा आईएएस ने बताया कि यह पार्क महिलाओं के लिए प्रशिक्षण सैंटर ही नहीं है बल्कि अाजीविका टेक्नोलाजी का भी केंद्र है। उन्होंने बताया कि साइंस सिटी में खुंब (मशरूम) की खेती के प्रशिक्षण के बैच शुरू कर दिए गए हैं। इन दो बेचों में संगरूर, तरनतारन, गुरदासपुर, फिरोजपुर, पठानकोट, पटियाला और बठिंडा से 64 कृषि सखियों का चयन करके भेजा गया है।

यह महिलाएं आगे से पंजाब की 15000 महिला किसानों को प्रशिक्षण देंगी। इस मौके डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल आईएएस विशेषातिथि रहीं। विज्ञान सिटी की डायरैक्टर जनरल डा. नीलिमा जेरथ ने बताया कि यह पार्क क्षेत्र की ग्रामीण महिलाओं को आजीविका के मौके देगा।

प्रोजेक्ट के अधीन ग्रामीण महिलाओं को ढींगरी की खेती, ब्लाक प्रिटिंग और कंप्यूटर तकनीक के साथ कपड़े पर मशीनी कढ़ाई करने और पशुओं के गोबर से ईंधन के लिए शतीर आदि तैयार करने का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। 59.60 लाख रुपए की लागत राशि के साथ शुरू किया गया यह प्रोजैक्ट तकरीबन 3 साल तक चलेगा। इस मौके साइंस सिटी के डायरैक्टर डा. राजेश ग्रोवर ने बताया कि वुमन टेक्नोलॉजी पार्क में गांवों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के साथ-साथ मार्किटिंग और नेटवर्किंग के लिए भी तैयार किया जाएगा।

प्यारो की कुटिया में ग्रामीण महिलाएं बेच सकेंगी सामान : डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल

डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल ने कहा कि सेल्फ हेल्प ग्रुप के तहत काम करने वाली महिलाओं की मदद के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने “प्याराे की दुकान कुटिया बनाई गई है। इस दुकान पर ग्रामीण महिलाओं की तरफ से तैयार किया गया घरेलू सामान जैसे देसी घी, बिस्कुट, हल्दी आदि बेचे जाते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में इस समय पर 188 सेल्फ हेल्प ग्रुप काम कर रहे हैं । उन्होंने कहा कि वुमन टेक्नाेलॉजी पार्क अधीन तैयार किए गए सामान को भी प्याराे की दुकान पर बेचा जाएगा।

