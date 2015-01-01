पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:दो गुटाें में मारपीट, 2 घायल, क्रॉस पर्चा दर्ज

कपूरथला5 घंटे पहले
थाना तलवंडी चौधरियां पुलिस ने दो गुटाें में हुई मारपीट और हमले को लेकर दोनों पक्षों के जख्मियों के बयान पर क्रॉस पर्चा दर्ज किया है। पहले पक्ष ने घर में घुसकर हमला करने के आरोप लगाए, वहीं दूसरा पक्ष बोला कि शराब पीने के दौरान हुई मारपीट और हमला। पहले पक्ष के भूपिंद्र सिंह पुत्र धर्म सिंह निवासी गिल पत्ती टिब्बा ने थाना तलवंडी चौधरियां ने बताया कि 19 नवंबर को पड़ोसियों के घर शादी समारोह में था। रात को जागो निकाली जा रही थी। इस दौरान बाबर अली पुत्र फरियाद अली और परमिंदर सिंह पुत्र शिंगारा सिंह जो जागो में शामिल थे। उसकी तरफ गुस्से से देखने लगे।

जब उसने कारण पूछा तो दोनों ने उसपर हमला कर दिया। आरोपी घर के अंदर आ घुसे और उसपर फिर से हमला कर दिया। वहीं, दूसरे पक्ष के बाबर अली पुत्र फरियाद अली ने बताया कि वह गांव में शादी समारोह में निकाली जा रही जागो में शामिल होने परमिंदर सिंह के साथ गया था। इस दौरान वह और भूपिंद्र सिंह ने शराब पी। शराब पीने के बाद उनमें तकरार हो गई। तकरार के चलते भूपिंद्र सिंह ने उसपर हमला कर दिया, इससे वह घायल हो गया। थाना तलवंडी चौधरियां पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों के बयान कलमबंद कर क्रॉस पर्चा दर्ज किया है।

