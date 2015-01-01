पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:गैर संचारी रोगों बारे जागरूक करने के लिए वैन रवाना

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
गैर-संचारी रोगों के बारे में लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए पंजाब सरकार की ओर से जागरुकता मुहिम शुरू की गई। इसके तहत वीरवार को जागरूकता वैन सेहत विभाग कपूरथला पहुंची। इसे सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने हरी झंडी देकर रवाना किया। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि पंजाब सरकार की ओर से जागरूकता वैन को चलाने का उद्देश्य लोगों को गैर-संचारी रोगों जैसे शुगर, ब्लड प्रेशर स्ट्रोक, कैंसर आदि बारे अधिक से अधिक जागरूक करना है। जिला परिवार भलाई अधिकारी कम नोडल अधिकारी एनपीसीडीसीएस प्रोग्राम डॉ. राज करनी ने बताया कि उक्त वैन दो दिन 19 और 20 नवंबर तक जिले के रूरल और अर्बन एरिया को कवर करेगी और लोगों को जागरुक करेगी। ब्लड प्रेशर के स्तर और शुगर के लैवल को मेनटेन रखना जरूरी है। सीनियर मेडिकल अधिकारी डॉ. तारा सिंह ने लोगों को शराब और तंबाकू का सेवन करने, जंक फूड से परहेज करने, मौसमी फल और सब्जियों का इस्तेमाल करने, तले हुए भोजन से परहेज करने व कसरत करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस अवसर पर सहायक सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रमेश कुमारी बंगा, डिप्टी मेडिकल कमिश्नर डॉ. सारिका दुग्गल, जिला सेहत अधिकारी डॉ. कुलजीत सिंह, डॉ. किंदरपाल बंगड़, डॉ. राजीव भगत, डॉ. सुखविंदर कौर, सुपरिंटेंडेंट राम अवतार, डॉ. नवप्रीत कौर, डॉ. शुभरा सिंह, राम सिंह, ज्योति आनंद, रविंदर जस्सल, संतोष, रजनी, प्रियंका मौजूद थे।

