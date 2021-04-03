पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नामांकन:वार्ड 8 का मैदान खाली, शिअद प्रत्याशी ने नहीं भरा कागज, आप का नामांकन रद्द, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अकेला बचा

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कपूरथला में 318 में से 6 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन हुए रद्द, सुल्तानपुर लोधी में सभी 68 प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन सही पाए गए

वार्ड 8 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मनीश अग्रवाल के सामने कोई उम्मीदवार खड़ा नहीं है। इसके चलते मनीश ने जीत का दावा किया है। विधायक राणा गुरजीत सिंह ने भी मनीश को मुबारकबाद दी है। वाटर सप्लाई और सेनिटेशन डिवीजन के कार्यकारी इंजीनियर गुरप्रीत सिंह सैणी ने बताया कि वार्ड नंबर 8 से कांग्रेस और आप के उम्मीदवार खड़े थे। शिअद से किसी भी उम्मीदवार ने कागज नहीं भरे थे। आज वीरवार को ‘आप’ उम्मीदवार के कागज रद्द हो गए हैं। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ ‘आप’ के जिला प्रधान गुरपाल सिंह ने कहा कि उनके उम्मीदवार को कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से दबाव डाला गया इस कारण उम्मीदवार ने प्रपोजल वापस ले ली।

भाजपा उम्मीदवार रमेश कुमार ने भी चुनाव न लड़ने का फैसला लिया था

रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों की ओर से वीरवार को उम्मीदवारों की ओर से भरे गए नामांकन-पत्रों की जांच की गई। नगर निगम चुनाव में वार्ड नंबर 8 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मनीश अग्रवाल के सामने कोई उम्मीदवार न होने से उन्होंने अपनी जीत का दावा किया है। वार्ड नंबर 8 से कांग्रेस की ओर से नामांकन-पत्र भरा था जबकि आम आदमी पार्टी की ओर से सुखजिंदर सिंह ने नामांकन-पत्र भरा था। वीरवार को आप उम्मीदवार के कागज रद्द हो गए। वहीं, शिअद की ओर से वार्ड नंबर 8 से कोई प्रत्याशी नहीं खड़ा किया गया। आप प्रत्याशी के कागजात रद्द होने से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने दावा किया कि वह बिना लड़े ही चुनाव जीत गए है।

उम्मीदवार पर डाला दबाव: ‘आप’ जिला प्रधान

शिअद हलका इंचार्ज एडवोकेट परमजीत सिंह पम्मा ने बताया कि वार्ड नंबर 8 से पार्टी चिन्ह पर उम्मीदवार तेजिंदर सिंह को खड़ा किया गया था। जब प्रत्याशी नामांकन-पत्र भरने गया तो कागजात में थोड़ी गलती थी। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की ओर से कागजात ठीक करवाने के लिए कहा। जब वह कागजात ठीक करवाकर वापस नामांकन पत्र भरने पहुंचा तो उसे टाइम आउट कहकर फाइल जमा नहीं की। इसी तरह वार्ड नंबर 4 से राजिंदर कौर की भी फाइल नहीं ली गई। इधर, वार्ड नंबर 8 से खड़े उम्मीदवार सुखजिंदर सिंह का प्रोपोजल रद्द होने पर आम आदमी पार्टी के जिला प्रधान गुरपाल सिंह ने रोष जताया कि कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से उम्मीदवार पर दबाव डाला गया है। इस कारण उसने अपनी प्रपोजल वापस ले ली। प्रोपोजल वापस लेने वाले अश्विनी सभ्रवाल का कहना है कि उनकी तबीयत ठीक नहीं थी, इस कारण उन्होंने प्रपोजल वापस ले ली है। वहीं, भाजपा उम्मीदवार रमेश कुमार ने भी बीते दिनों पारिवारिक कारणों का हवाला देते हुए चुनाव न लड़ने का फैसला लिया था।

कपूरथला में 312 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन सही

नगर निगम चुनावों के लिए 318 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन-पत्र दाखिल किए थे। वहीं, सुल्तानपुर लोधी नगर कौंसिल चुनाव के लिए 68 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए थे। कपूरथला से 6 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन-पत्र रद्द किए गए जबकि सुल्तानपुर लोधी से सभी नामांकन पत्र सही पाए गए। रद्द किए गए उम्मीदवारों में वार्ड नं. 8 से आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी सुखविंदर सिंह।

वार्ड नं.10 से शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रत्याशी अवतार सिंह। वार्ड नं.15 से शिरोमणि अकाली दल की प्रत्याशी मनजिंदर कौर। वार्ड नं.32 से शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रत्याशी भूपिंदर सिंह। वार्ड नं.45 से भारतीय जनता पार्टी की प्रत्याशी बलविंदर कौर। वार्ड नं.48 से भारतीय जनता पार्टी की प्रत्याशी बलविंदर कौर शामिल हैं। कपूरथला में अब 312 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्र सही पाए गए है। राजनीतिक पार्टियों में कांग्रेस के 125, शिरोमणि अकाली दल 110, आप 62, भाजपा 45, बसपा 7 और अन्य पार्टियों को 31 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्र सही पाए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें