पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रिमांड:जेल में ड्यूटी ज्वाइन करने जा रहे वार्डन और हेड वार्डन डीएसपी सिक्योरिटी से भिड़े, गाली-गलौज के बाद हाथापाई की, केस

कपूरथला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोनोें गिरफ्तार, एक दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा

बुधवार को केंद्रीय जेल में ड्यूटी ज्वाइन करने जा रहे वार्डन और हेड वार्डन तलाशी लेने को लेकर हुए विवाद के कारण डीएसपी सिक्योरिटी से भिड़ गए। उनके साथ मारपीट, गाली-गलौज और हाथापाई की। थाना कोतवाली पुलिस ने शिकायत मिलने पर दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वीरवार को दोनों को अदालत में पेश किया गया। जहां से दोनों का एक दिन का पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया गया है। पूछताछ की जा रही है कि उन्होंने ऐसी हरकत पुलिस उच्चाधिकारी से किन कारणों से की।

एसपी जेल बलजीत सिंह घुम्मण ने थाना कोतवाली पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि बुधवार को रूटीन के तौर पर ड्यूटी पर हाजिर होने आ रहे वार्डर सुखविंदर सिंह पुत्र निरंजन सिंह निवासी गांव गुरमा फूलीवाल बरनाला और हेड वार्डर जसबीर सिंह पुत्र अर्जुन सिंह निवासी मादीके लक्खोके बिराम फिरोजपुर की गेट के अंदर आते ही सिक्योरिटी ने चेकिंग करनी चाही तो दोनों ने सिक्योरिटी से विवाद शुरू कर दिया।

सूचना मिलते ही डीएसपी सिक्योरिटी विजय कंवरपाल मौके पर पहुंचे तो दोनों ने उनसे दुर्व्यवहार किया, फिर गाली-गलौज की। इसके बाद डंडों से हमला कर दिया। चौकी बादशाहपुर प्रभारी ने बताया कि उन्होंने एसपी जेल की शिकायत पर दोनों के खिलाफ मारपीट और दुर्व्यवहार करने का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि दोनों ने पूछताछ में कबूल किया कि उन्हें पता नहीं चला कि उन्हें गुस्सा किस कारण आ गया। दोनों को सिविल अस्पताल से कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने के बाद शुक्रवार को फिर से अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा। बता दें कि एक सीनियर हेड वार्डर 31 दिसंबर को रिटायर होने वाला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें