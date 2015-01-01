पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर को सुंदर बनाने का प्रयास शुरू:वेस्ट एक्सचेंज कार्यक्रम शुरू, 10 प्लास्टिक की बोतलें लाओ, दूध की थैली मुफ्त ले जाओ

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कचरे से ईको ब्रिक्स बनाकर शहर को सुंदर बनाने का प्रयास शुरू

इको ब्रिक्स के जरिए लक स्टोन वेलफेयर फाउंडेशन की ओर से शहर को साफ और सुंदर बनाने के लिए प्रयास किया गया है। इस ब्रिक्स से हम अपने शहर का 40% कचरा कम कर सकते हैं। इसमें हमारे घरों में रोजमर्रा में इस्तेमाल होने वाले पॉलीथीन, चिप्स, ब्रेड आदि के खाली रेपर बोतल में टाइटली भरने से इनको हम ईंट की तरह इस्तेमाल कर दीवार, पलांटर इत्यादि बना सकते हैं। इनके इस्तेमाल से शहर के चौराहों और पार्को का सौन्दर्यीकरण किया जा सकता है। लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए फाउंडेश की ओर से मुहिम शुरू की गई है। इसमें प्लास्टिक की 10 बोतल लाओ और दूध की एक थैली मुफ्त में ले जाओ।

कपूरथला लक स्टोन वेलफेयर फाउंडेशन ने स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण में शहर को टॉप में लाने के लिए वेस्ट एक्सचेंज कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया है। संपूर्ण स्वच्छता कार्यक्रम के तहत मुहिम लक स्टोन वेलफेयर फाउंडेशन की ओर से शुरू की गई। कार्यक्रम में इकट्ठा किए गए प्लास्टिक कचरे के बदले इनाम देने का भी प्रस्ताव रखा गया है। इसके तहत 10 प्लास्टिक बोतल के बदले आधा किलो दूध का पैकेट दिया जाएगा। 7 बोतल या 500 ग्राम प्लास्टिक के बदले 200 ग्राम दही, 5 प्लास्टिक बोतल या 500 ग्राम प्लास्टिक के बदले एक ब्रेड फ्री दी जाएगी। फिलहाल ये वेस्ट एक्सचेंज ऑफर कपूरथला में शुरू की गई है। इसे भविष्य में पंजाब के सभी जिलों में शुरू किया जाएगा। स्टोन वेलफेयर फाउंडेशन के अध्यक्ष दिव्यांशु भोला ने बताया कि फाउंडेशन का कार्यालय राजीव गांधी एंकलेव में स्थित है।

