कार्रवाई:गाड़ी में चोरी के पेड़ ले जा रहे थे, एक गिरफ्तार, 5 नामजद

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए की जा रही छापेमारी

थाना कोतवाली पुलिस ने वन ब्लॉक अधिकारी फूला सिंह की शिकायत पर पिकअप महिंद्रा गाड़ी को जिसमें चोरी के सरकारी पेड़ काटकर लोड़ किए थे, ड्राइवर सहित काबू किया है। पांच लोगों पर चोरी की विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस मुख्यारोपी से अन्य भगौड़े साथियों के बारे में पूछताछ कर रही है।

थाना कोतवाली पुलिस को दी शिकायत में वन ब्लॉक अधिकारी फूला सिंह ने बताया कि उन्हें वन रेंज अधिकारी गुविंदर सिंह इंचार्ज वन रेंज रईया नंबर 1 ने फोन पर सूचना दी कि जीटी रोड टांगरा के पास सड़क से अज्ञात लोग महिंद्रा पिकअप गाड़ी नंबर पीबी02-डीएस-3370 में टाहली के पेड़ चोरी कर कपूरथला ले जा रहे है।

उन्होंने थाना कोतवाली पुलिस को सूचना दी और पुलिस के साथ गांव बूट के पास नाकेबंदी की तो महिंद्रा पिकअप गाड़ी आती दिखाई। पूछताछ की तो ड्राइवर ने अपना नाम हरपाल सिंह पुत्र प्रीतम सिंह निवासी गांव भगूपुर बेट बताया और कहा कि उक्त पेड़ मुख्तियार सिंह पुत्र जगीर सिंह निवासी फतूढींगा, भीला पुत्र जगीर सिंह, बिट्‌टा पुत्र अमरीक सिंह व अमरीक सिंह तीनों निवासी गांव बूट भी इस लकड़ी के मालिक है। पुलिस ने पांचों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है मुख्यारोपी ड्राइवर को गिरफ्तार कर अन्य आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।

