पत्नी की हत्या:घरेलू विवाद के कारण पत्नी की हत्या कर 120 फीट ऊंची टंकी पर चढ़ा, खुलेआम शराब पीकर कूदा, मौत

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • जाल में गिरा व्यक्ति, सुरक्षा कर्मी संभाल नहीं पाए, सिर के बल गिरने से हुई मौत

सिटी हार्ट चौक जलौखाना के पास स्थित गली बाबा मंगल सिंह निवासी एक युवक ने घरेलू विवाद के चलते पत्नी को गला घोट कर मौत के घाट उतार दिया। बाद में शराब से भरी बोतल लेकर शालीमार बाग स्थित पानी टंकी पर चढ़ गया। पौने दो घंटे तक पूर्व पार्षद और क्षेत्रीय लोग उसे टंकी से नीचे उतरने की अपील करते रहे। पउसने किसी की बात नहीं सुनी और हाथ में पकड़ी शराब की बोतल पूरी पी डाली और छलांग लगा दी। नीचे सुरक्षा कर्मी और लोग टंकी के गोलाकार में जाल पकड़े हुए खड़े थे।

छलांग लगाते ही वह जाल में गिरा। सुरक्षा कर्मी और लोग जाल को संभाल नहीं सके। जमीन पर सिर के बल गिरने से उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही है। डीएसपी सुरिंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि मामले में जो भी आरोपी पाया गया, उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ईओ आदर्श शर्मा ने बताया कि नगर निगम की शहर में स्थित सभी टंकियों को चारदीवारी कर गेट लगाकर ताले लगाए हुए हैं। उक्त युवक कमरे का ताला तोड़कर टंकी पर चढ़ा था। नवनिर्वित कॉलोनियों में बनी टंकियों में जहां चारदीवारी नहीं है, वहां जल्द चारदीवारी कर गेट को ताले लगा दिए जाएंगे।

2001 में दोनों की हुई थी लव मैरिज, एक बेटा और बेटी भी हुई

साल 2001 में मृतक राज कुमार पड्डा उर्फ राजू और प्रिया की प्रेम कहानी परवान चढ़ी। दोनों ने पारिवारिक सदस्यों की बिना सहमति के शादी कर ली। शादी के बाद दोनों खुश थे। एक बेटा और बेटी हुई। दोनों में किसी बात को लेकर अनबन रहने लगी। दिवाली से एक दिन पहले पति ने पत्नी की हत्या कर खुद भी टंकी से छलांग लगा दी। शुक्रवार शाम चौक जलौखाना के पास गली बाबा मंगल सिंह निवासी 40 वर्षीय राज कुमार पड्डा उर्फ राजू ने घरेलू विवाद के चलते अपनी पत्नी 35 वर्षीय प्रिया भसीन को मौत के घाट उतार दिया। शाम 5 बजे के करीब खुद शालीमार बाग स्थित पानी की टंकी जाे करीब 120 फीट ऊंची है, पर शराब की बोतल लेकर चढ़ गया। सूचना मिलते ही एसपी मनदीप सिंह, डीएसपी सब डिवीजन सुरिंद्र सिंह, एसएचओ दीपक शर्मा व एसआई अमन नाहर भारी पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे।

आरोपी पर कार्रवाई होगी: डीएसपी
युवक पेशे से ड्राइवर था और खुद की टैक्सी चलाता था। क्षेत्रीय पूर्व पार्षद चेतन सूरी और उसके दोस्त मौके पर पहुंचे और टंकी के पास खड़ी उसकी इनोवा गाड़ी से लिखे मिले दो पन्ने बरामद किए। इनमें टेलीफोन नंबर की लिस्ट भी थी। इसपर उसने कांग्रेसी नेता पर घर में दखलअंदाजी के आरोप लगाए और कहा कि जब तक उसपर कार्रवाई नहीं होती, वह नीचे नहीं उतरेगा। पुलिस और सभी लोगों ने उसे नीचे उतरने की अपील की अौर कहा कि जो भी आरोपी होगा, उस पर पुलिस की कार्रवाई करवाई जाएगी। उसने शराब की बाेतल पीकर टंकी से नीचे छलांग लगा दी।

