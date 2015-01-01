पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Wife Was Waiting On The First Anniversary, 7 People Were Crushed By Car After The Altercation Of The Husband Who Went To The Dhaba, The Body Reached The House

वारदात:पहली एनिवर्सरी पर पत्नी कर रही थी इंतजार, ढाबे पर गए पति को तकरार के बाद 7 लोगों ने कार से कुचला, घर पहुंची लाश

सुल्तानपुर लोधी2 घंटे पहले
  • डेरा सैय्यदा रोड पर कैनेडियन ढाबे के बाहर सोमवार रात 10:30 बजे हुई वारदात

गत रात सुल्तानपुर लोधी-डेरा सैय्यदा रोड पर खुले कैनेडियन ढाबे में खाना खाने आए नौजवानों का किसी बात को लेकर सोमवार रात 10:30 बजे कुछ व्यक्तियों से तकरार होने के बाद उनपर कार चढ़ा दी। इससे एक नौजवान रविंद्र कुमार उर्फ रिक्की की मौत हो गई जबकि उसका दोस्त हरकीरत सिंह जख्मी हो गया। सुल्तानपुर लोधी की पुलिस ने रविंदर कुमार के भाई अमनदीप की शिकायत पर 3 लोगों के खिलाफ बाईनेम और 3-4 अज्ञात लोगों पर कत्ल का मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने 2 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है जबकि अन्य लोगों को पकड़ने के लिए तलाश की जा रही है।

थाना सुल्तानपुर लोधी पुलिस ने मृतक के भाई अमनदीप कुमार पुत्र संतोष कुमार निवासी मोहल्ला ललारियां सुल्तानपुर लोधी के बयान पर धारा 302, 148, 149 आईपीसी के तहत दो भाई हरप्रीत सिंह उर्फ हैप्पी और जसपाल सिंह दोनों पुत्र गुरबचन सिंह गुरबचन सिंह निवासी मोहल्ला पंडोरी सुल्तानपुर लोधी और उनके साले ओंकार सिंह पुत्र गुरनाम सिंह निवासी सैफलाबाद थाना फतूढींगा और 3-4 अन्य अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने हरप्रीत सिंह उर्फ हैप्पी और उसके भाई जसपाल सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है जबकि साला और अन्य आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है।

3 नामजद और 4 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, 2 गिरफ्तार

डीएसपी सरवन सिंह बल ने बताया कि रविंद्र कुमार उर्फ रिक्की की शहीद ऊधम सिंह चौक में पैंचर लगाने की दुकान है। जहां 14 दिसंबर की शाम को गाड़ी में हवा भरने के लिए आए हरप्रीत सिंह के साथ तकरार हो गई। रात को जब रविंद्र कुमार, अमनदीप कुमार और अपने दाेस्त हरकीरत सिंह के साथ सुल्तानपुर लोधी के एक ढाबे में खाना खाने गए तो वहां हरप्रीत सिंह हैप्पी और जसपाल सिंह आदि भी आ गए। ढाबे में खाना खा रहे रविंद्र कुमार के टेबल पर आकर दूसरे पक्ष के व्यक्तियांे ने गाली-गलौच शुरू कर दिया। रविंद्र कुमार और अन्य बाहर आ गए, जहां हरप्रीत सिंह ने अपनी गाड़ी पीबी-09-एए-5555 की रफ्तार तेज कर रविंद्र कुमार रिक्की और हरकीरत सिंह पर चढ़ा दी। जिनमें रविंद्र कुमार की मौत हो गई और हरकीरत सिंह जख्मी हो गया। एसएचओ हरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि वारदात में प्रयोग की गई गाड़ी टाटा अनैक्सा बरामद कर ली है जो साहिल नारंग पुत्र अशोक कुमार नारंग निवासी मोहल्ला ललारियां के नाम पर है।

कार की टक्कर से दोस्त हुआ जख्मी, हालत गंभीर

मोहल्ला ललारिया निवासी रविंद्र कुमार उर्फ रिक्की की आज 15 दिसंबर को शादी की पहली वर्षगांठ थी। घर मंे खुशी का माहौल था, वर्षगांठ को पूरे जश्न से मनाने के लिए रिक्की बाजार से सामान भी ले आया था। बाद में ढाबे पर दोस्त के साथ खाना खाने चला गया। पत्नी के हाथों की मेहंदी भी उतरी नहीं है। पत्नी उनके आने का इंतजार कर रही थी। रिक्की को ढाबे के बाहर ही कुछ लोगों ने गाड़ी चढ़ा दी जबकि उसके दोस्त हरकीरत सिंह को गंभीर रुप से घायल कर दिया। उसका इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

