धरना:9 को फगवाड़ा में देंगे धरना, कहा-कैबिनेट मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दें

कपूरथला2 दिन पहले
  • पोस्ट मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप घोटाला विद्यार्थियों से खिलवाड़ : परमजीत

केंद्र की मोदी सरकार और राज्य की कैप्टन सरकार से हर वर्ग दुखी है। किसान सड़क पर काले कानून के खिलाफ धरने लगाकर बैठे हैं। यदि पंजाब सरकार की बात करें तो उसके मंत्री साधु सिंह धर्मसोत ने एससी/बीसी पोस्ट मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप में घोटाला कर दलित विद्यार्थियों के भविष्य से खिलवाड़ किया है।

यह बात शिरोमणि अकाली दल हलका इंचार्ज एडवोकेट परमजीत सिंह पम्मा ने कही। एडवोकेट पम्मा ने कहा कि स्कॉलरशिप सकेंडल में जो हुआ, उसमें कांग्रेस के कैबिनेट मंत्री साधु सिंह धर्मसोत को क्लीन चिट दी है, वह बिल्कुल गलत है। कैबिनेट मंत्री को नैतिकता के आधार पर इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए, उनके खिलाफ केस दर्ज होना चाहिए। पोस्ट मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम में घपलेबाजी की निष्पक्ष जांच और विभाग के मंत्री साधु सिंह धर्मसोत और बलविंदर सिंह धालीवाल जो उस समय के डायरेक्टर थे, उनके खिलाफ 9 नवंबर को फगवाड़ा में दिए जा रहे धरने में हलका कपूरथला शिरोमणि अकाली दल के वर्करों का काफिला शामिल होगा।

मौैके पर जत्थेदार जागीर सिंह वडाला, जत्थेदार दविंदर सिंह ढपई, सीनियर अकाली नेता दविंदरबीर सिंह चाहल, यूथ नेता जसबीर सिंह पड्‌डा, दर्शन सिंह कोट करार खां, हरजीत सिंह वालिया, इच्छा सिंह ढोट, विकास सिधि, हरबंस सिंह वालिया, गुरमेल सिंह, किशन कुमार टंडन, बलजिंदर कौर, इंद्रजीत सिंह मन्नण, जरनैल सिंह, राणा बख्शीश सिंह, दलविंदर सिंह सिद्धू, प्रदूमण सिंह, संजीव कुमार हैप्पी, बाजा सिंह, सुखविंदर सिंह, महिंदर सिंह, गुरदेव सिंह, जोगिंदर सिंह फियाली, सुखजिंदर सिंह बब्बर, तनवीर सिंह, हंसराज, सुखविंदर सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह राणा, जगजीत सिंह शम्मी, यूथ नेता अवि राजपूत, राजबीर सिंह वालिया, सोहन लाल, प्यारा सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह, हरजीत सिंह काका, हरीश कुमार, अवतार सिंह, बलजिंदर कौर, मनजीत कौर, प्रदीप कौर, हरजीत कौर, देव भंडाल, मनजीत कौर, विजय कुमार, मलकीत सिंह, नंबरदार बलजिंदर सिंह, प्रिथपाल सिंह, मदन लाल, रशपाल सिंह शामिल थे।

