मारपीट:छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर महिला से की मारपीट

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
महिला ने पड़ोसी व्यक्ति पर घर में घुस कर छेड़छाड़, अश्लील हरकतें और मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है। थाना सिटी पुलिस ने पीड़िता के बयान पर आरोपी दंपति और उनके भांझे पर घर में घुसकर हमला करने, छेड़छाड़ और अश्लील हरकतें करने के आरोप में धारा 452, 354, 334, 34 आईपीसी के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। फिलहाल दंपति की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। महिला ने बताया कि वह गत 7 साल से अपने

पति से अलग रह रही है। गत दिन उसका पड़ोसी साबी पुत्र पप्पू अकेली देख कर उसके घर में घुस आया और उससे छेड़छाड़ और अश्लील हरकतें करने लगा। जब उसने विरोध किया तो आरोपी ने उससे मारपीट करनी शुरू कर दी। वह भाग कर उसके घर उसकी पत्नी आशा को उसके पति के बारे में बात करने पहुंची। तब तक आरोपी भी मौके पर आ गया। उसकी पत्नी आशा ने उसकी बात सुनने की जगह अमृतसर के गांव

मेहता से आए आशू पुत्र कुलदीप सिंह के साथ मिलकर उसपर हमला कर दिया। तीनों ने उसे बुरी तरह पीटा। मोहल्ला निवासियों ने उसे इलाज के लिए कपूरथला के सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। थाना सिटी पुलिस ने एमएलआर और महिला के बयान पर दंपत्ति सहित तीनों पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। अब तक किसी भी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है।

