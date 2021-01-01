पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिजिटल वोटर कार्ड:लोकतंत्र की मजबूती में सरगर्म भूमिका निभाएं युवा

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वोटर जागरूकता वैन रवाना, विजेता सम्मानित, डिजिटल वोटर कार्ड मुहिम शुरू

हमारे देश को विश्व का सबसे बड़ा लोकतंत्र होने का मान हासिल है। नौजवानों की भूमिका बहुत अहम है। वोटरों को अपनी वोट का इस्तेमाल बिना किसी डर, भय व लालच से करने के साथ-साथ वोट की महत्ता बारे जागरुक होना चाहिए। यह विचार डीसी कम जिला चुनाव अधिकारी दीप्ति उप्पल ने राष्ट्रीय वोटर दिवस के मौके पर नौजवानों को आह्वान करते हुए कहे। उन्होंने कहा कि लोकतंत्र की मजबूती के लिए सरगर्म भूमिका

निभाने व वोटर जागरुकता के लिए दूत के तौर पर काम करें। जिला प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स में राष्ट्रीय वोटर दिवस के मौके पर समागम के दौरान डीसी उप्पल ने वोटर जागरूकता वैन को हरी झंडी देकर रवाना किया। जिला चुनाव अधिकारी ने वोटर जागरूकता के लिए करवाए गए मुकाबलों दौरान अलग-अलग स्थान हासिल करने वालों को भी सम्मानित किया।

एसडीएम वरिंदरपाल सिंह बाजवा को बेहतरीन स्वीप गतिविधियों के लिए सर्वोत्तम चुनाव रजिस्ट्रेशन अधिकार का अवार्ड दिया गया। इसके अलावा ऑनलाइन क्विज मुकाबलों के विजेताओं नीरु राजपाल लेक्चरार को पहला, करन चोपड़ा (विद्यार्थियों) को दूसरा व हरविंदर मरवाहा गांव बूड़ेवाल को तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त करने पर प्रशंसा पत्र से सम्मानित किया। लेख मुकाबलों के विजेताओं में मनदीप गांव लक्खपुर ने पहला, कमलजीत कौर गांव बताला ने दूसरा व ऊषा रानी ओंकार नगर कपूरथला ने तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया।

