वारदात:मोबाइल और लैपटॉप चोरी करने के आरोप में 2 युवकों पर केस दर्ज

कीरतपुर साहिब2 घंटे पहले
  • आस-पड़ोस के घरों से 5 मोबाइल और एक लैपटॉप हुआ चोरी

थाना कीरतपुर साहिब की पुलिस द्वारा करीबी गांव मियांपुर हंडूर के 2 घरों से मोबाइल फोन व लैपटॉप चुराने वाले 2 युवकों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। थाना कीरतपुर साहिब से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार जसवीर सिंह निवासी गांव मियांपुर हंडूर ने पुलिस के पास बयान देते हुए बताया कि गत 13 नवम्बर को उसने अपने घर में अपने बेटे के जन्मदिन की पार्टी रखी हुई थी। इसके दौरान उसके घर में उसके रिश्तेदार व दोस्त आए हुए थे।

जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि पार्टी खत्म होने के बाद उसके सभी रिश्तेदार व दोस्त अपने-अपने घर वापस चले गए और वह अपने परिवार के साथ अपने घर में सो गया। अगले दिन सुबह जब उसने उठकर देखा तो उसका मोबाइल नहीं मिला। इसके बाद उसने घर का बाकी सामान भी चेक किया। उसने पाया कि उसके भाई गुरमीत सिंह का मोबाइल और एक लेपटॉप जिसे वह गांव के ही गुरसेवक सिंह से लाया था, वह भी घर में नहीं था।

इसके बाद उसे पता चला कि उसके पड़ोस में रहने वाले संतोख सिंह के घर से भी तीन मोबाइल चोरी हुए हैं। जब उन्होंने सामान की तलाश शुरू की तो पता चला कि उनको नेपाली युवक मनीश बिष्ट और रमेश निवासी मनाली, हिमाचल प्रदेश पर शक हुई जो पिछले कई दिन से गांव में घूम रहे हैं। इसके बाद उन्होंने पुलिस के पास इन दोनों के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई। इसके आधार पर पुलिस ने दोनों युवकों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की अलग-अलग धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज करके अगली कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

