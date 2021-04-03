पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करवाई:तंबाकू का सेवन कैंसर का बड़ा कारण : डॉ. अंजू

कीरतपुर साहिब3 घंटे पहले
सिविल सर्जन रूपनगर डॉ. दविंदर कुमार के निर्देशों पर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कीरतपुर साहिब के अंतर्गत पड़ते अलग-अलग स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में कैंसर जागृति दिवस मनाया गया। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कीरतपुर साहिब के सीनियर मेडिकल अधिकारी डॉ. अंजू ने बताया कि कैंसर की बीमारी की रोकथाम के लिए प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा नॉन कम्युनिकेबल बीमारियों के तहत एक मुहिम चलाई जा रही है। इसमें शुगर हाइपरटेंशन एवं तीन

तरह के कैंसर मुंह, छाती एवं बच्चेदानी के कैंसर संबंधी जांच की जाती है। डॉ अंजू ने बताया कि अगर कोई व्यक्ति कैंसर की बीमारी से पीड़ित है तो मुख्यमंत्री कैंसर राहत कोष से पीड़ित व्यक्ति को डेढ़ लाख रुपए तक की वित्तीय सहायता दी जाती है। जो कि मरीज के इलाज के लिए सरकारी या सरकार द्वारा मान्यता प्राप्त अस्पतालों में जमा करवाई जाती है।

इसके साथ ही प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा कैंसर पीड़ित मरीजों को बसों में निशुल्क सफर करने की सुविधा भी प्रदान की जाती है। महिलाओं में होने वाले छाती के कैंसर के संबंध में प्राथमिक स्तर पर पता लगाने के लिए एएनएम को विशेष तौर पर ट्रेनिंग दी गई है। इसके साथ ही एएनएम एवं डॉक्टरों द्वारा महिलाओं को खुद भी इसकी प्राथमिक जांच करने के अलग-अलग तरीके बताए जा रहे हैं। डॉ. अंजू ने बताया कि प्रदेश सरकार

द्वारा गैर संचारी रोगों की जांच के लिए अलग-अलग गांवों में हेल्थ एंड वैलनेस सेंटर स्थापित किए गए हैं। जहां पर कम्युनिटी हेल्थ अधिकारियों को तैनात किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि तंबाकू का सेवन कैंसर का बड़ा कारण है। इसलिए उन्होंने लोगों से तंबाकू का सेवन न करने की अपील की।

