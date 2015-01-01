पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:गुरुद्वारा निर्मोहगढ़ साहिब से दिल्ली धरने में शामिल होने के लिए किसानों का जत्था रवाना

कीरतपुर साहिब9 घंटे पहले
गांव बुंगा साहिब में स्थित ऐतिहासिक गुरुद्वारा निर्मोहगढ़ साहिब से क्षेत्र के अलग-अलग गांवों के किसानों का जत्था दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलीयों में रवाना हुआ। इसमें टोल प्लाजा नक्कीयां पर धरना दे रहे किसान मजदूर एकता संघर्ष कमेटी के सदस्य भी शामिल थे। दिल्ली रवाना होने से पहले किसान गुरुद्वारा निर्मोहगढ़ साहिब के मुख्य सेवादार भाई मनोज सिंह लाडी के नेतृत्व में इकट्ठा हुए। जहां पर बाबा मलूक सिंह ने किसानी मोर्चा फतेह करने के लिए अरदास की। लोगों ने अपनी सामर्थ्य अनुसार राशन व अन्य सामान दिया। मलूक सिंह ने कहा कि अलग-अलग किसानों के जत्थे

दिल्ली धरने में शामिल होने के लिए भेजे गए हैं ताकि हर एक व्यक्ति इस धरने में योगदान दे सके और दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसान भाइयों को बैकअप मिल सके। इस मौके जसपाल सिंह जस्सा, तरलोचन सिंह चट्ठा, गुरचरण सिंह चन्नी, डॉ. शमशेर सिंह शेरा, मास्टर हरदयाल सिंह, कमिक्कर सिंह डाढी, मनजीत खान, शेर खान, केसर सिंह, जरनैल सिंह जैली, गुरिंदर सिंह, कर्म सिंह, संतोष सिंह, मलकीत सिंह संधू, गुरमेल सिंह गेला मौजूद थे।

