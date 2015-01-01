पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अखंड पाठ:गुरुद्वारा परिवार विछोड़ा साहिब में अखंड पाठ साहिब के भाेग डाले

कीरतपुर साहिब33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

साहिब श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी के परिवार बिछड़ने की याद में गांव सरसा नंगल स्थित गुरुद्वारा परिवार विछोड़ा साहिब में हर वर्ष होने तीन दिवसीय वार्षिक जोड़ मेल व धार्मिक समागम आज समाप्त हो गया। गुरुद्वारा परिवार विछोड़ा साहिब में 13 दिसंबर को आरंभ हुए श्री अखंड पाठ साहिब जी के पांच पाठों के भोग डाले गए। जिसके बाद तख्त श्री केसगढ़ साहिब आनंदपुर साहिब के जत्थेदार सिंह साहिब ज्ञानी रघुवीर सिंह जी की ओर से विश्व कल्याण के लिए अरदास की गई। आज गुरुद्वारा परिवार विछोड़ा साहिब में 3 दिवसीय धार्मिक समागम की समाप्ति के बाद कल गुरुद्वारा भट्ठा साहिब रोपड़ में शहीदी पखवाड़े का अगला पड़ाव आरंभ होगा। आज गुरुद्वारा परिवार विछोड़ा साहिब में तीन दिवसीय समागम की समाप्ति के माैके पर शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी की नवनियुक्त अध्यक्ष बीबी जागीर कौर विशेष तौर पर पहुंची। उन्होंने ऐतिहासिक गुरुद्वारा परिवार विछोड़ा साहिब के इतिहास के संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए संगत को बताया कि वर्ष 1704 ईस्वी कि 6 व 7 पोह की मध्य रात्रि को जब श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी आनंदपुर साहिब का किला छोड़ने के बाद

अपने परिवार व सिंहों सहित सरसा नंगल में एक पहाड़ी पर विश्राम कर रहे थे। इस दौरान मुगल सेना ने उन्हें चारों तरफ से घेर लिया और वहां पर घमासान युद्ध हुआ। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में गुरु साहिब जी के सिंह शहीद हुए थे और इसी दौरान गुरु साहिब जी का परिवार बिछड़ गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि बड़े साहिबजादे चमकौर साहिब की गड़ी में मुगलों के साथ युद्ध करते हुए शहीद हो गए थे। छोटे साहबजादे को मुगलों ने दीवारों में चिनवा दिया था। जिसके बाद से पूरे सिख धर्म की अाेर से दिसंबर माह में शहीदी पखवाड़ा मनाया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें