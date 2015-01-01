पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसआईटी में शामिल किए गए हैं 6 अधिकारी:सुरिंदर भल्ला कत्ल केस जांच के लिए आईजी पुलिस ने बनाई एसआईटी

कीरतपुर साहिब11 मिनट पहले
पिछले दिनों करीबी गांव पृथीपुर बुंगा में हुए सुरिंदर भल्ला कत्ल केस की गहनता से जांच के लिए इंस्पेक्टर जनरल ऑफ पुलिस अमित प्रशाद रेंज रूपनगर द्वारा एक स्पेशल इन्वेस्टिगेशन टीम का गठन किया गया है। पत्रकारों को जानकारी देते हुए डीएसपी आनंदपुर साहिब रमिंदर सिंह काहलों ने बताया कि गत 30 सितंबर को गांव बुंगा साहिब में स्थित भारत पेट्रोलियम के पेट्रोल पंप मालिक एवं भरतगढ़ में आढ़त का काम करने वाले गांव अटारी के सुरिंदर भल्ला का संदिग्ध हालात में अज्ञात लोगों द्वारा कत्ल कर दिया गया था।

इसके बाद 2 अक्टूबर को पुलिस स्टेशन कीरतपुर साहिब में अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ आईपीसी के सेक्शन 302, 201 एवं 341 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया था। इसके बाद से ही पुलिस अलग-अलग पहलुओं पर काम करते हुए केस की छानबीन की जा रही है। इस जांच को और तेज करने के लिए जिला पुलिस प्रमुख डॉ. अखिल चौधरी द्वारा इंस्पेक्टर जनरल ऑफ पुलिस रेंज रूपनगर के निर्देशों के अनुसार एक स्पेशल इन्वेस्टिगेशन टीम का गठन किया गया है।

डीएसपी काहलों ने बताया कि इस एसआईटी में उनके अलावा एसपी डी अजिंदर सिंह, जगजीत सिंह जल्ला एसपी डी फतेहगढ़ साहिब, उप कप्तान एवं टेक्निकल स्पोर्ट व फॉरेंसिक साहिबजादा अजीत सिंह नगर अमरप्रीत सिंह, सीआईए स्टाफ रूपनगर के इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर सनी खन्ना, थाना मुखी कीरतपुर साहिब इंस्पेक्टर हरकीरत सिंह को शामिल किया गया है। डीएसपी ने कहा कि एसआईटी द्वारा पूरी गहनता के साथ कत्ल केस की जांच की जाएगी। इसके नतीजे जल्दी ही सामने आएंगे और कातिल सलाखों के पीछे होंगे।

काबिले गौर है कि 30 सितंबर को सुरिंदर भल्ला का बुंगा साहिब स्थित अपने पेट्रोल पंप से अपने घर गांव अटारी जाते समय संदिग्ध हालात में कत्ल हो गया था। इसके बाद अगले दिन उसका कुछ सामान उसके मोबाइल फोन, पैसे और खून लगे दो डंडे बुंगा साहिब से गांव अटारी को जाने वाली भाखड़ा नहर की लिंक सड़क के किनारे झाड़ियों में से बरामद हुए थे।

जबकि उनकी एक्टिवा पुलिस द्वारा थोड़ी दूरी पर भाखड़ा नहर से बरामद की गई थी। इसके बाद शाम को सुरिंदर भल्ला का शव गांव अटारी से लगभग 6-7 किलोमीटर पीछे भाखड़ा नहर कोटला पावर हाउस के गेटों से बरामद हुई थी। इसके बाद से ही पुलिस द्वारा इस कत्ल केस की जांच लगातार जारी है।

