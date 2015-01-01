पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:26-27 नवंबर को दिल्ली जाने वाली रैली में देशभर से लाखों किसान होंगे शामिल : ढेर

कीरतपुर साहिब3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नक्कीयां टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों का धरना प्रदर्शन 22वें दिन भी रहा जारी

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पास किए गए तीन कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में रोहन राजदीप टोल प्लाजा गांव नक्कीयां में किसान मजदूर एकता मंच द्वारा 19 अक्टूबर को शुरू किया गया अनिश्चित कालीन धरना प्रदर्शन सोमवार को 22वें दिन भी जारी रहा। किसानों द्वारा कामरेड सुरजीत सिंह ढेर के नेतृत्व में टोल प्लाजा पर धरना प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस दौरान अलग-अलग वक्ताओं ने संबोधित करते हुए केंद्र की मोदी सरकार की जमकर निंदा की।

वक्ताओं ने कहा कि केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार द्वारा जो यह तीन कृषि विरोधी कानून पास किए गए हैं यह न केवल किसान विरोधी हैं बल्कि यह किसानी के लिए एक फांसी के फंदे के समान हैं। केंद्र सरकार लगातार किसान विरोधी एवं जनविरोधी फैसले ले रही है और देश की रीड की हड्डी माने जाने वाली कृषि को बर्बाद करने पर तुली हुई है।

इस दौरान कामरेड सुरजीत सिंह ढेर ने कहा कि 5 नवंबर को देश भर में किए गए चक्का जाम को देशभर के किसानों का सहयोग मिला है। उन्होंने कहा कि 26-27 नवंबर को देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में की जाने वाली रैली में भी देशभर से लाखों किसानों के जुड़ने की संभावना है। उन्होंने कहा कि मौजूदा समय में इस किसान आंदोलन को देश भर से जबरदस्त सहयोग मिल रहा है।

इस दौरान दलबीर सिंह आनंदपुर साहिब ने इस किसान आंदोलन में अपना सहयोग देते हुए ₹21000 की वित्तीय सहायता की। इसके साथ ही प्रदर्शनकारियों के लिए धार्मिक संस्थाओं द्वारा लंगर की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। कार सेवा बंदलैहडी के मुख्य प्रबंधक बाबा प्रेम सिंह, डॉक्टर हरचरण सिंह झंझोटी भी प्रदर्शनकारियों को पूरा सहयोग दे रहे हैं। यहां बलजिंदर सिंह डोड़, तरलोचन सिंह चट्ठा, जसवंत सिंह, जगतार सिंह बेदी, जसपाल सिंह पम्मी, अनूप सिंह, बिक्कर सिंह मोठापुर, तिलक राज डोड, केसर सिंह, जसपाल सिंह ढाहें सहित शिरोमणि कमेटी सदस्य प्रिंसिपल सुरिंदर सिंह मौजूद थे।

