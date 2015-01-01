पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कीरतपुर साहिब के स्टेशन मास्टर को पिकअप ने मारी टक्कर, मौत

कीरतपुर साहिब3 घंटे पहले
करीबी गांव पृथ्वीपुर बुंगा में सोमवार सुबह राष्ट्रीय मार्ग नंबर 21 (205) पर हुए सड़क हादसे में कीरतपुर साहिब के स्टेशन मास्टर की मौत हो गई। इस संबंध में थाना कीरतपुर साहिब से मामले के जांच अधिकारी एचसी पवनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक राम प्रताप (57) पुत्र राम दुलारा निवासी रेलवे कॉलोनी, कीरतपुर साहिब था, जोकि रेलवे स्टेशन कीरतपुर साहिब में बतौर स्टेशन मास्टर तैनात था।

वह दवाई लेने के लिए अपने मोटरसाइकिल पर कीरतपुर साहिब से भरतगढ़ जा रहा था। इस दौरान जब वह बुंगा साहिब के साथ लगते गांव पृथ्वीपुर के करीब पहुंचा तो उसको पीछे से आ रही एक पिकअप (पीबी 65 एटी 1077) ने अपनी चपेट में ले लिया और आगे तक घसीटते ले गई। इसके बाद यह जीप सड़क के किनारे खड़े एक एलपी ट्रक के साथ टकरा गई। जीप की चपेट में आने के कारण रामप्रताप बुरी तरह से घायल हो गया। उसे इलाज के लिए सिविल अस्पताल आनंदपुर साहिब लाया गया। जहां पर डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। जबकि जीप चालक अपनी जीप को घटनास्थल पर छोड़कर मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस द्वारा रेलवे स्टेशन कीरतपुर साहिब के स्टेशन सुपरिटेंडेंट रोदास सिंह के बयानों के आधार पर जीप के अज्ञात चालक के खिलाफ अलग-अलग धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज करके शव को सिविल अस्पताल आनंदपुर साहिब के शव गृह में रखवा दिया गया है। जिक्रयोग्य है कि रामप्रताप जुलाई 2020 को रेलवे स्टेशन मोरिंडा से बदलकर कीरतपुर साहिब में तैनात हुए थे। वह अपने पीछे अपनी पत्नी, दो लड़के एवं एक लड़की को छोड़ गए हैं।

