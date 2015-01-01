पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास कार्य होंगे:सरपंच ने मस्सेवाल स्कूल को दिया 21 हजार का चेक

कीरतपुर साहिब2 दिन पहले
प्रिंसिपल रविंदर सिंह को चेक देते सरपंच हरदयाल सिंह एवं अन्य।
  • इससे पहले 3 लाख से बोरवैल और 50 हजार से लगवा चुके हैं टाइलें

ग्राम पंचायत मस्सेवाल के सरपंच एवं स्कूल मैनेजमेंट कमेटी मस्सेवाल के चेयरमैन हरदयाल सिंह ने सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्मार्ट स्कूल मस्सेवाल के कमरे में टाइलें लगाने के लिए अपनी तरफ से 21 हजार का चेक स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल रविंदर सिंह को दिया। उनके साथ समाजसेवी गुरदयाल सिंह, एसएमटी के वाइस चेयरमैन हरि राम, पूर्व सरपंच बलदेव सिंह, गुरबचन सिंह, सुच्चा सिंह, छोटा सिंह, विजय कुमार सहित स्कूल का स्टाफ मौजूद था।

जिक्रयोग्य है कि सरपंच हरदयाल सिंह मस्सेवाल, उनके भाई समाजसेवी गुरुदयाल सिंह एवं प्रिंसिपल रविंदर सिंह के अथक प्रयासों के चलते ही सरकारी स्कूल मस्सेवाल को स्मार्ट स्कूल होने का दर्जा प्राप्त हुआ है। सरपंच हरदयाल सिंह एवं गुरुदयाल सिंह द्वारा इससे पहले स्कूल में बोरवेल करवाने के लिए 3 लाख रुपए, इंटरलॉक टाइलें लगवाने के लिए 50 हजार रुपए, कमरों के निर्माण के लिए आर्थिक सहायता दी जा चुकी है।

सरपंच हरदयाल सिंह एवं समाजसेवी गुरदयाल सिंह ने कहा कि उनका सपना है कि सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्मार्ट स्कूल मस्सेवाल को जिले भर में एक नंबर का स्कूल बनाया जाए। हलका विधायक एवं पंजाब विधानसभा स्पीकर राणा कंवरपाल सिंह ने स्कूल में 4 कमरे बनवाने का वादा किया था जिनमें से दो कमरों की ग्रांट स्कूल को आ चुकी है और कमरे बनकर तैयार हो चुके हैं।

इसके साथ ही स्कूल में नई साइंस लैब एवं बच्चों के लिए नए शौचालयों का काम भी जल्दी ही शुरू करवा दिया जाएगा। इस मौके स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल रविंदर सिंह ने सरपंच हरदयाल सिंह मस्सेवाल एवं समाजसेवी गुरदयाल सिंह द्वारा स्कूल को समय-समय पर दी गई आर्थिक सहायता के लिए उनका आभार जताया।

