स्टेशन मास्टर हुआ लापता:रेलवे स्टेशन कीरतपुर साहिब पर तैनात स्टेशन मास्टर हुआ लापता, 3 घंटे राम भरोसे रहा स्टेशन, सुबह पता चला घरेलू मामले में उठा ले गई यूपी पुलिस

कीरतपुर साहिब6 मिनट पहले
  • रात 12 बजे शुरू हुई थी स्टेशन मास्टर की ड्यूटी, तड़के 3 बजे के बाद हुए लापता, ट्रेनें चल रही होतीं तो हो सकता था बड़ा हादसा

रेलवे स्टेशन कीरतपुर साहिब में तैनात एक स्टेशन मास्टर के मंगलवार सुबह 4 बजे के करीब अपनी ड्यूटी के दौरान अचानक लापता होने का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। इसके चलते लगभग 3 घंटों तक रेलवे स्टेशन बिना स्टेशन मास्टर के राम भरोसे रहा। स्टेशन अधीक्षक कीरतपुर साहिब रोदास सिंह ने बताया कि रेलवे स्टेशन कीरतपुर साहिब पर तैनात स्टेशन मास्टर प्रणव शर्मा निवासी रेलवे कॉलोनी धनौली सोमवार रात 12 बजे से मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे तक रेलवे स्टेशन कीरतपुर साहिब में ड्यूटी पर तैनात थे। इस दौरान 3 बजे के करीब उन्होंने ट्रैक मेंटेनेंस ट्रेन को रेलवे स्टेशन कीरतपुर साहिब से झंडी देकर रवाना किया।

इसके बाद उन्होंने अपने कार्यालय के अन्य कर्मचारियों से कहा कि वह साथ वाले कमरे में बैठे हैं अगर कोई घंटी बजे तो उन्हें बुला लिया जाए। इसके बाद जब एक कर्मचारी ने काफी देर बाद दूसरे कमरे में जाकर देखा तो प्रणव शर्मा उस कमरे में नहीं थे और स्टेशन पर भी कहीं दिखाई नहीं दिए। रेलवे कर्मचारियों ने प्रणव शर्मा को रेलवे स्टेशन के आसपास डिस्पेंसरी, रिहायशी एरिया, बस स्टैंड के आसपास तलाशने की कोशिश की लेकिन वह कहीं नहीं मिले। रोदास सिंह ने बताया कि इसके बाद उन्होंने रेलवे पुलिस एवं विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों को स्टेशन मास्टर के ड्यूटी छोड़कर भागने के संबंध में जानकारी दी। स्टेशन अधीक्षक रोदास सिंह ने बताया कि इसके बाद उन्हें शाम को पता चला कि किसी घरेलू मसले के संबंध में मास्टर प्रणव शर्मा को यूपी पुलिस उठाकर ले गई है। जिस दौरान यूपी पुलिस द्वारा प्रणव शर्मा को उठाया गया, उस समय वह ड्यूटी पर तैनात थे।

बावजूद इसके पुलिसकर्मियों ने न तो विभाग के अधिकारियों को कोई सूचना दी और न ही उनसे अनुमति ली। उनके लापता होने के संबंध में जानकारी मिलने के बाद उन्होंने तुरंत अधिकारियों से बातचीत करके दूसरे स्टेशन मास्टर को रेलवे स्टेशन कीरतपुर साहिब पर तैनात किया। यूपी पुलिस के गैर जिम्मेदाराना कदम पर उचित कार्रवाई करने के लिए उच्चाधिकारियों को लिखा है। गनीमत रही कि किसान आंदोलन के कारण ट्रेनों की आवाजाही बंद पड़ी हुई है। अगर इस दौरान ट्रेनों की आवाजाही चल रही होती तो स्टेशन मास्टर के न होने के कारण कोई बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।

यूपी पुलिस द्वारा उठाने की जांच चल रही है : रेलवे पुलिस
इस संबंध में रेलवे पुलिस चौकी आनंदपुर साहिब से पता चला कि मंगलवार सुबह स्टेशन अधीक्षक रोदास सिंह द्वारा स्टेशन मास्टर प्रणव शर्मा के ड्यूटी से भागने के संबंध में रिपोर्ट लिखवाई गई थी। लेकिन बाद में शाम तक स्टेशन मास्टर प्रणव शर्मा के किसी घरेलू मसले के संबंध में यूपी पुलिस द्वारा उसे उठाने की बात सामने आई है। इस संबंध में जांच चल रही है।

