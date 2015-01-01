पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशेष मुहिम:किसी भी अंग में हो सकती है टीबी : डॉ. सरोआ

कीरतपुर साहिब9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीबी की जांच के लिए पीएचसी कीरतपुर साहिब से चलाई विशेष मुहिम

एसएमओ पीएचसी कीरतपुर साहिब डॉ. राम प्रकाश सरोआ के नेतृत्व में अलग-अलग गांवों में टीबी (ट्यूबरक्लोसिस) बीमारी के मरीजों को तलाशने के लिए विशेष मुहिम आरंभ की गई। डॉ. सरोआ ने बताया कि इस विशेष अभियान के तहत 15 दिसंबर से लेकर 14 जनवरी तक स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों द्वारा गांवों में घर-घर जाकर टीबी के मरीजों की तलाश की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि दुनिया में कुल एक्टिव टीबी के मरीजों में 25% अकेले भारत में पाए जाते हैं। इसके चलते इस बीमारी से निपटने के लिए केंद्रीय टीबी डिवीजन द्वारा एक्टिव के फाइंडिंग मुहिम चलाई गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों में यह जानकारी होनी बहुत जरूरी है कि यह

बीमारी शरीर के किसी भी अंग में हो सकती है। इसके साथ ही यह बीमारी एड्स के मरीजों, शुगर के मरीजों, अधिक मात्रा में तंबाकू का सेवन करने वाले लोगों को भी अपनी चपेट में आसानी से ले सकती है। इस अभियान के लिए विभाग द्वारा स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की अलग-अलग टीमें बनाई गई हैं। जिनके द्वारा इस एक महीने के दौरान चुने गए अलग-अलग गांवों में लोगों के घर-घर जाकर लोगों में टीबी के लक्षणों की जांच की

जाएगी और संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों के थूक के सैंपल लेकर, उनकी एक्स-रे जांच करके टीबी संबंधी टेस्ट किए जाएंगे। अगर इस दौरान किसी व्यक्ति में टीबी की बीमारी होने की पुष्टि होती है तो स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा उसका निशुल्क इलाज किया जाएगा।

