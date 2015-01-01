पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने ओवर स्पीड वाहनों के चालान काटे

कीरतपुर साहिब11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ओवरस्पीड वाहनों के चालान काटते एएसआई जसपाल सिंह एवं अन्य।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस कीरतपुर साहिब द्वारा वीरवार को गांव कल्याणपुर व डाढी की सीमा के बीच राष्ट्रीय मार्ग नंबर 21 (205) पर इंटरसेप्टर राडार लगाकर निर्धारित गति से अधिक गति पर चलने वाले वाहनों के चालान काटे गए।

ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज कीरतपुर साहिब एएसआई जसपाल सिंह ने बताया कि जिला पुलिस प्रमुख डॉ. अखिल चौधरी आईपीएस के निर्देशानुसार जिले में यातायात नियमों को प्रभावी रूप से लागू करवाने के लिए विशेष चेकिंग की गई है। इसके लिए इंटरसेप्टर राडार से लैस गाड़ी को तैनात किया है जोकि 1 किलोमीटर से आने वाले वाहन की गति को मापकर इसके बारे में जानकारी प्रदान करता है। इस राष्ट्रीय मार्ग पर चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए 80 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की अधिकतम रफ्तार तय की गई है।

इंटरसेप्टर राडार के ऑपरेटर बलकार सिंह ने बताया कि ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग की यह एक इकलौती इंटरसेप्टर राडार से युक्त गाड़ी है जिसे 15-15 दिन तक अलग-अलग जिलों में तैनात किया जाता है। इसकी सहायता से काफी दूर से ही आने वाले वाहन की रफ्तार के बारे में सही जानकारी मिल जाती है।इस मौके एएसआई कमलजीत सिंह एवं हेड कांस्टेबल बलजिंदर सिंह भी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपुणे में ऑटोरिक्शा वाला BMW कार पर पेशाब कर रहा था, गार्ड ने रोका तो पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया - पुणे - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें