उर्स:दरगाह पीर साईं बाबा बुड्ढण शाह जी पर उर्स आज

कीरतपुर साहिब2 घंटे पहले
उत्तरी भारत की प्रसिद्ध दरगाह पीर साईं बाबा बुड्ढण शाह जी के ज्योति ज्योत दिवस के मौके हर वर्ष मनाया जाने वाला वार्षिक उर्स समागम 12 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। दरगाह के प्रबंधकों ने बताया कि सबसे पहले सुबह 10 बजे सभी पुजारियों द्वारा संगत के सहयोग से बाबा बुड्ढण शाह जी की समाधि पर चादर चढ़ाने की रस्म अदा की जाएगी। इसके बाद दरगाह के हाल में धार्मिक सूफी सम्मेलन करवाया जाएगा।

जिक्रयोग्य है कि इससे पहले हर वर्ष साईं जी के वार्षिक उर्स समागम के दौरान दरगाह के प्रबंधकों द्वारा बड़े स्तर पर धार्मिक एवं सभ्याचारक समागम करवाया जाता है लेकिन इस बार कोरोना वायरस महामारी कोविड-19 के चलते सरकार एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी किए गए निर्देशों के अनुसार सुरक्षा नियमों के मद्देनजर सावधानी अपनाते हुए काफी सीमित स्तर पर यह वार्षिक उर्स समागम करवाया जाएगा। इस दौरान दरगाह के प्रबंधकों द्वारा संगत के लिए अलग-अलग प्रकार के व्यंजनों के लंगर की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

