टक्कर:माहिलपुर बस अड्‌डे के पास ट्रक की टक्कर से सामने से आए ट्रक से टकराई कार, 2 बच्चों समेत दंपति जख्मी

माहिलपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देहरादून से दीपावली मनाने होशियारपुर में रिश्तेदारों के घर आ रहा था जख्मी परिवार

चंडीगढ़-होशियारपुर मुख्य मार्ग पर बस अड्डा के पास देहरादून से होशियारपुर में दीपावली पर अपने रिश्तेदारों को मिलने आ रहे परिवार की कार को एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने पीछे से टक्कर मार दी, जिससे कार आगे से आ रहे ट्रक से टकरा गई। हादसे में कार सवार दंपति व उनकी दो बेटियां जख्मी हो गईं वहीं, कार भी बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। सुखविंदर सिंह निवासी देहरादून (उत्तराखंड) पत्नी हरप्रीत कौर व दो बेटियों हरनूर व कीरत के साथ कार (यूके07एवी-3894) में जा रहे थे।

जब वह कस्बा माहिलपुर के बस अड्डे के पास पहुंचे तो पीछे से आ रहे एक ट्रक ने कार को टक्कर मार दी। इससे कार विपरीत दिशा से आ रहे ट्रक से जा टकराई। हादसे में जख्मी कार सवार सभी घायलों को उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल माहिलपुर लाया गया। यहां से इनके रिश्तेदार इन्हें होशियारपुर ले गए। दुर्घटना में कार बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। दुर्घटना के बाद दोनों ट्रक चालक आपनी गाड़ियों समेत फरार हो गए। माहिलपुर पुलिस ने वाहन को कब्जे में लेकर आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी।

