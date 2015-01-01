पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खनन माफिया बेखौफ:हर वाहन गुजरने के बाद टैंकर से करते हैं पानी का छिड़काव ताकि उखड़ चुकी सड़क से धूल न उड़े और लोग गाड़ियां न रोकें

माहिलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कैनाल नहर से जाती पक्की सड़क ओवरलोड वाहनों से उखड़ी

माहिलपुर इलाके से सटे एरिया में खनन माफिया बेखाैफ अपने कार्य को अंजाम दे रहा है। इसी का नतीजा है कि ओवरलोड वाहनों से कंडी कैनाल नहर की पक्की सड़क उखड़कर कच्ची सड़क में तबदील हो चुकी है। आसपास के गांवों द्वारा वाहनों की उड़ती धूल का विरोध करने पर खनन माफिया के कारिंदे उक्त कच्ची सड़क पर पानी का छिड़काव कर बाकायदा धूल मिट्टी को बिठाने की कोशिश करते हैं ताकि कोई हंगामा न

हो। कहारपुर के पास सड़क पूरी तरह खराब हो चुकी है। इस सड़क पर पानी का छिड़काव कर रहे टैंकर चालक ने बताया कि यह पानी का छिड़काव भट्टा मालिकों के कहने पर किया जाता है। ऐसा न करने पर किसान एवं लोग विरोध करते हैं और वाहनों को निकलने से रोकते हैं। इस कारण उन लोगों को शांत रखने के लिए लगभग रोजाना पानी का छिड़काव किया जाता है। उधर, माइनिंग अधिकारी हरमिंदर सिंह से संपर्क करने की कोशिश की, तो उन्होंने फोन नहीं उठाया। वहीं, सतविंदर सिंह थाना प्रभारी ने कहा कि खनन माफिया को रोकने के लिए एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल के निर्देशों के मुताबिक दिन-रात की गश्त बढ़ा दी है।

