प्रदर्शन:मुलाजिम और पेंशनर्स तालमेल कमेटी ने रैली कर किया प्रदर्शन

माहिलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुलाजिम तथा पेंशनर्स तालमेल कमेटी पीएसपीसीएल व टीसीएल पटियाला के आह्वान पर माहिलपुर मंडल के मुलाजिमों और पेंशनर ने अपनी मांगों को लेकर जेई रविंदर सिंह की अध्यक्षता में मंडल माहिलपुर के कार्यालय के सामने रैली कर धरना-प्रदर्शन किया। इस मौके पर विभिन्न वक्ताओं ने कहा कि मुलाजिम व पेंशनर्स तालमेल कमेटी पीएसपीसीएल पटियाला को दिए चार्टर को लागू किया जाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार तथा कारपोरेशन पीएसपीसीएल व टीसीएल के मुलाजिमों के वेतन और भत्तों मे अंत्र जारी रखा जाए, नये भर्ती मुलाजिमों को बिजली खपत में छूट दी जाए, छठे वेतन कमिशन की रिपोर्ट लागू की जाए, प्रमोशन का समय एक वर्ष किया जाए ,मैडीकल कैशलेस स्कीम को लागू किया जाए आदि समेत मुलाजिमों की पूरी मागें मानी जाए।

इन लोगों ने सरकार को चेतावनी देते कहा कि अगर सरकार ने इनकी मांगों पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया तो संघर्ष को और कड़ा किया जाएगा। उन्होंने स्टेट कमेटी के आह्वान पर16 नवंबर को सर्कल कन्वेशन तथा 25नवंबर को स्टेट स्तरीय धरने में बढ़चढ़ कर भाग लेने की अपील की।इस मौके पर राम किशन, पुरषोतम लाल,सतनाम सिंह ,सोहन सिंह, महिंदर पाल,रामजी, निर्मल सिंह, बलवीर सिंह, बलराम सिंह, करनैल सिंह, चमन लाल राजू,जगदीश राय,सतवीर सिंह, लश्कर सिंह, युधवीर सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह, अवतार सिंह आदि समेत भारी संख्या में मुलाजिम व पेंशनर उपस्थित थे।

